Meghan Markle Reportedly Earned An Eyebrow-Raising Nickname From Her Neighbors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines once again after news broke that the prince will be the keynote speaker at the U.N. General Assembly's event in New York for Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were a big hit on their November trip to the Big Apple. Meghan stunned at the Intrepid Air & Space Museum Salute to Freedom Gala in a V-neck Carolina Herrera gown, per ET. But the 40-year-old duchess also made headlines for her big heart as she spoke at a panel for The New York Times Dealbook Online Summit. According to the outlet, Meghan said, "Even before I had any sort of privilege in my life — when my life and my lifestyle were very, very different — I always stood up for what was right."

Meghan and Harry back up their words with actions, and even renowned humanitarian Chef José Andrés sings their praises. "I love them ... For me, it is a pleasure to call them friends," Chef Andrés told People. "We have to make the most of the opportunities of goodness, and I believe that with people like Meghan and Harry, we can make it happen." So why is Meghan admired in the United States but still controversial across the pond? U.K. royal historian Penny Junor explained Meghan's perception gap to The New York Times, "We tolerate success in this country, but we don't celebrate it," Ms. Junor noted. "In America, they glorify success." So what is Markle's new eyebrow-raising nickname from her neighbors?