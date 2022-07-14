Gwen Stefani's Look In Her Latest Music Video Certainly Has Fans Talking
With a career spanning over three decades, Gwen Stefani sure knows how to keep us talking. Whether it's for her bold fashion choices, personal life, or chart-topping hits, the "Used To Love You" hitmaker is no stranger to making headlines.
Starting out as the cool frontwoman of No Doubt, Stefani hasn't been shy about collaborating with other musicians during her solo career. One of her most iconic songs took place when featured on Eve's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" in the early 2000s. Not only did the track peak at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, but it also earned the duo a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. While reflecting on her many iconic looks with Vogue in 2020, Stefani revealed the first time she ever worked with a stylist was when shooting for Eve's video. Later on, the pair teamed up once again for Stefani's single, "Rich Girl." Another artist Stefani has worked closely with is producer Pharrell Williams. When both being interviewed on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Stefani described the pair of them coming together as an "amazing mashup." "I feel like it was a cultural collision. At first, we were coming from such different worlds but yet we were so similar in so many ways," she admitted.
For Stefani's latest collab, it appears the mom of three has teamed up with dancehall stars Sean Paul and Shenseea, and a lot of people have something to say about her newest look alongside the Jamaican stars.
Fans call out Gwen Stefani for cultural appropriation
First things first, the collaboration between Sean Paul, Gwen Stefani, and Shenseea is burning hot. Titled "Light My Fire," it's fair to say this was a must-listen collab. After its music video premiered on July 13, thousands of fans checked out the video. While some are just enjoying the video and song, there are many who couldn't help but point out that Stefani's Jamaican-inspired look could be considered cultural appropriation, especially after Stefani's past controversies with the issue.
Throughout the video, Stefani can be seen sporting one look. As seen in the snapshot above, the "Just A Girl" hitmaker wore her platinum blonde hair in what appeared to be dreadlocks. She paired the ensemble with gold jewelry and opted for a green and yellow dress with a fishnet garment underneath. "No one can appropriate a culture the way Gwen Stefani does," one user tweeted, sharing past questionable looks from the singer. "Gwen Stefani is BACK with a cultural appropriation banger," another person shared. "Gwen Stefani is THEE culture vulture, I at least gotta respect the decades of consistency," a third person remarked.
This isn't the first time Stefani has taken a liking to Jamaican culture, however. In 2001, she and her No Doubt band members released the album "Rock Steady," which featured collabs with artists from the country, and was inspired by reggae and dancehall music, per AllMusic.