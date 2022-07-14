Gwen Stefani's Look In Her Latest Music Video Certainly Has Fans Talking

With a career spanning over three decades, Gwen Stefani sure knows how to keep us talking. Whether it's for her bold fashion choices, personal life, or chart-topping hits, the "Used To Love You" hitmaker is no stranger to making headlines.

Starting out as the cool frontwoman of No Doubt, Stefani hasn't been shy about collaborating with other musicians during her solo career. One of her most iconic songs took place when featured on Eve's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" in the early 2000s. Not only did the track peak at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, but it also earned the duo a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. While reflecting on her many iconic looks with Vogue in 2020, Stefani revealed the first time she ever worked with a stylist was when shooting for Eve's video. Later on, the pair teamed up once again for Stefani's single, "Rich Girl." Another artist Stefani has worked closely with is producer Pharrell Williams. When both being interviewed on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Stefani described the pair of them coming together as an "amazing mashup." "I feel like it was a cultural collision. At first, we were coming from such different worlds but yet we were so similar in so many ways," she admitted.

For Stefani's latest collab, it appears the mom of three has teamed up with dancehall stars Sean Paul and Shenseea, and a lot of people have something to say about her newest look alongside the Jamaican stars.