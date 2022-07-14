Kylie Jenner Clearly Isn't A Fan Of One Of Travis Scott's Habits
As usual, Kylie Jenner is making moves. The business mogul recently launched a new lip-gloss and balm collection for Kylie Cosmetics. She's also been busy promoting the latest products for her line Kylie Baby. We'll most likely get a behind-the-scenes look at her business ventures on "The Kardashians" Season 2, which premieres on September 22, per TV Insider.
Even with her hectic schedule, Jenner is still making time for some fun, and that includes some hot date nights with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. On July 10, Jenner and Scott were spotted leaving dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, per Hollywood Life. Jenner looked futuristic in a skin-tight shiny, black minidress and sunglasses, while Scott unsurprisingly dressed down for the night out.
Of course, the reality TV star had to capture her fierce ensemble on camera. And who better to snag a few pictures than her love? Later, Jenner's reaction to the photos was priceless and revealed one of Scott's classic habits.
Travis Scott's pics of Kylie Jenner were a smoke show
In this case, Travis Scott may have been the "Highest in the Room." On July 12, Kylie Jenner shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram. "The Kardashians" star looked smokin' — literally. In the first photo, we see Jenner posing on steps in her date night look. But there's also a surprise filling the top half of the frame: actual smoke. Yup, it appears that Scott took a hit while snapping photos of his bae. Jenner captioned the photo, "Not me looking back at all these pics trav took of me and there's smoke in all them," with a series of eye-roll, laughing, and smoke emojis. Nothing like a good ol' roast.
Fortunately, the smoke didn't distract too much from Jenner's fiery fashion statement. Khloé Kardashian commented, "You are smokin hot. Look at you queen!!!!!" Scott's collaborator SZA wrote, "SLIM GOODIE."
As for Scott, it doesn't seem like he'll be giving up his smoking habit anytime soon, though he hasn't always been fond of it. In 2018, he tweeted, "Man I f***ing hate cigarettes !!" In a video interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper said, "First time I smoked, I think was my senior year in high school." He continued, "I ain't like weed in high school. Smoking weed in high school was like dumb." We can clearly see that Scott has changed his mind since then.