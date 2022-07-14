Kylie Jenner Clearly Isn't A Fan Of One Of Travis Scott's Habits

As usual, Kylie Jenner is making moves. The business mogul recently launched a new lip-gloss and balm collection for Kylie Cosmetics. She's also been busy promoting the latest products for her line Kylie Baby. We'll most likely get a behind-the-scenes look at her business ventures on "The Kardashians" Season 2, which premieres on September 22, per TV Insider.

Even with her hectic schedule, Jenner is still making time for some fun, and that includes some hot date nights with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. On July 10, Jenner and Scott were spotted leaving dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood, per Hollywood Life. Jenner looked futuristic in a skin-tight shiny, black minidress and sunglasses, while Scott unsurprisingly dressed down for the night out.

Of course, the reality TV star had to capture her fierce ensemble on camera. And who better to snag a few pictures than her love? Later, Jenner's reaction to the photos was priceless and revealed one of Scott's classic habits.