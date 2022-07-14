Why Khloé Kardashian's Baby Drama Has Fans Talking About Jordyn Woods All Over Again
Fans were stunned by the news that Khloé Kardashian is having a second baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, a serial cheater and candidate for the worst boyfriend. On July 13, TMZ reported the baby's birth was "imminent." Kardashian and Thompson's relationship finally broke in 2021 after the NBA player cheated on the reality TV star (again) with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, resulting in a baby boy. Shocked fans reacted to the latest baby drama. On the "KUWTK" subreddit, a Redditor commented, "I think she sees how her sisters all had their babies with the same dude, so maybe she feels like she must do that too." But fans on Twitter (because ... Twitter) offered harsher reactions to the baby news.
One Twitter user posted a snap of Whitney Houston and wrote, "Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man?" Another fan tweeted, "So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well another woman is carrying his baby, born in December, who he hasn't even met yet. Do I have this correct?" One fan was brutal and tweeted, "khloe kardashian is a prime example that alllllll the money, glamour and fame in the world can't buy some of the most priceless things like self-esteem."
But many fans reacted to Kardashian's baby drama by talking about Jordyn Woods all over again.
Amid Khloé's news, Twitter can't stop bringing up Jordyn Woods
After Jordyn Woods kissed Tristan Thompson in 2019, she lost her best friend Kylie Jenner and was kicked off Team Kardashian. Khloé Kardashian tried to make Woods the villain, rage tweeting at her while she tried to tell her side of the story on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk." Kardashian tweeted, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" After news of Kardashian and Thompson's new baby broke, fans trolled the "KUWTK" star about Woods.
One of the most wicked posts showed a photo of Woods drinking tea with the tweet, "Jordyn Woods is for sure giggling somewhere reading this tea. Khloé we all knew she was never the issue, but she stays vindicated." Another fan tweeted, "Khloé Kardashian said Jordyn Woods ruined her family like Tristan don't embarrass her every 3 months." Another Twitter user was nicer, tweeting, "I really feel sorry for Khloé Kardashian because no one deserves this kind of hurt and humiliation. But then I think about how they bullied and tried to blacklist Jordyn Woods, and my sympathy goes out the window."
But one post summed up the feelings of many of Woods' supporters, tweeting, "At this point, Khloé Kardashian deserves whatever treatment Tristan gives her. I'm just still waiting on her to apologize to Jordyn."