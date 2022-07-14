Why Khloé Kardashian's Baby Drama Has Fans Talking About Jordyn Woods All Over Again

Fans were stunned by the news that Khloé Kardashian is having a second baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, a serial cheater and candidate for the worst boyfriend. On July 13, TMZ reported the baby's birth was "imminent." Kardashian and Thompson's relationship finally broke in 2021 after the NBA player cheated on the reality TV star (again) with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, resulting in a baby boy. Shocked fans reacted to the latest baby drama. On the "KUWTK" subreddit, a Redditor commented, "I think she sees how her sisters all had their babies with the same dude, so maybe she feels like she must do that too." But fans on Twitter (because ... Twitter) offered harsher reactions to the baby news.

One Twitter user posted a snap of Whitney Houston and wrote, "Khloe Kardashian has 74 siblings and not one of them told her to leave this man?" Another fan tweeted, "So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well another woman is carrying his baby, born in December, who he hasn't even met yet. Do I have this correct?" One fan was brutal and tweeted, "khloe kardashian is a prime example that alllllll the money, glamour and fame in the world can't buy some of the most priceless things like self-esteem."

But many fans reacted to Kardashian's baby drama by talking about Jordyn Woods all over again.