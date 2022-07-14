The Truth About Armie Hammer's Completely New Career Path

Armie Hammer was excommunicated from Hollywood on the cusp of what seemed like a promising career. Back in 2021, Hammer's career prospects plummeted when a series of Instagram direct messages between himself and a woman who was very much not his wife were leaked.

In the alleged DMs, Hammer claimed to be a BDSM fanatic, going so far as to have an interest in engaging in cannibalism. Those messages were never verified, but Courtney Vucekovich (Hammer's ex) stated that Hammer had had similar conversations with her during their relationship, per Page Six. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Soon after, Hammer was accused of rape, an accusation he adamantly denied, per the New York Post. By that point, though, the damage to his reputation was irrevocable. After his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce, he was dropped by his representation and from upcoming projects, and subsequently checked into rehab.

At this point, it seems impossible that Hammer will be able to salvage his Hollywood career. So what's he doing for work? Some would guess nothing, considering his wealthy roots, but according to those close to him, Hammer had to find work in a surprising place to supplement that silver screen income.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).