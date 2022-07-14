The Truth About Armie Hammer's Completely New Career Path
Armie Hammer was excommunicated from Hollywood on the cusp of what seemed like a promising career. Back in 2021, Hammer's career prospects plummeted when a series of Instagram direct messages between himself and a woman who was very much not his wife were leaked.
In the alleged DMs, Hammer claimed to be a BDSM fanatic, going so far as to have an interest in engaging in cannibalism. Those messages were never verified, but Courtney Vucekovich (Hammer's ex) stated that Hammer had had similar conversations with her during their relationship, per Page Six. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Soon after, Hammer was accused of rape, an accusation he adamantly denied, per the New York Post. By that point, though, the damage to his reputation was irrevocable. After his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce, he was dropped by his representation and from upcoming projects, and subsequently checked into rehab.
At this point, it seems impossible that Hammer will be able to salvage his Hollywood career. So what's he doing for work? Some would guess nothing, considering his wealthy roots, but according to those close to him, Hammer had to find work in a surprising place to supplement that silver screen income.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Armie Hammer is making moves
After his reputation took a nosedive, working opportunities for Armie Hammer have become essentially non-existent. To make ends meet, Hammer has turned away from acting and toward property. According to sources close to the star, Hammer has begun working for the Morritt's Resort in the Cayman Islands. "He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle," an insider told Variety. "The reality is he's totally broke and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."
The story broke thanks to some leaked pictures published by TMZ. The photos appear to show Hammer dressed in a blue polo delivering an enthusiastic sales pitch to some potential buyers. When the images were leaked, the resort denied that the salesman in question was Hammer. However, a source later confirmed to Variety that the photos were authentic and that the resort was trying to protect their new employee from unwanted attention. Hammer is famously the descendent of Armond Hammer, a troubled oil tycoon. However, according to insiders, Hammer's no longer being bankrolled by the family and has had to take up the job to support his two kids.
On top of his new career, Hammer reportedly has a new lease on life and a renewed focus on his family. "[Armie's] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and [wife] Elizabeth [Chambers]," a source told People in March 2021. "They're co-parenting effectively, and they're very much intertwined in each other's lives."