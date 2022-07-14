Andy Cohen Commits The Ultimate On-Air Sin Amid RHOBH Feud

In a recent episode of Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," things got heated for Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, who both starred on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." "Were you successful? 'Cause your husband...," Glanville said to Armstrong in reference to "RHOBH" as the sound cut out, per Page Six. She was talking about Armstrong's husband Russell, who tragically died in 2011.

Glanville also called Season 2 of "RHOBH" the "worst time" of her life, to which Armstrong took major offense to, per Us Weekly. Armstrong told Us, "I couldn't believe that she was actually saying that that was like the hardest year of her life after everything that I went through and my daughter went through — I was just really taken aback." Apparently, Glanville also said she "didn't know what was real," referring to the alleged abuse Taylor dealt with from her late husband. "That is the worst thing that you can do to a victim — to doubt them or to ever suggest that they might be making something up," Armstrong added.

Glanville later explained her perspective on "Watch What Happens Live" via Bravo. "[Respectfully], I'm not saying that her year wasn't even worse; I'm saying that I can also have ... You can't negate the fact that that's my bad year too."

And Andy Cohen just put the cherry on top of this feud on a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live."