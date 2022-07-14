Dancing With The Stars Is Getting A Major Hosting Shakeup

Tom Bergeron was known for hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos" and "Dancing With the Stars," the latter show for the first 28 seasons. Sports reporter Erin Andrews started out as a contestant during Season 10 of the show, and made her co-hosting debut during Season 18, per Good Housekeeping. In 2020, it was revealed that the two hosts were "fired" and replaced by supermodel Tyra Banks because the show needed to "continue to evolve," per People.

"I'm having a really, really good time on 'Dancing With the Stars'" Banks told late night talk show host James Corden in October 2020. "It's bananas. I'll be changing clothes, and there's dancing and people flipping, and going home. It's fun."

The "America's Next Top Model" host hasn't gotten great reviews with her new hosting job, though. According to Heavy, throughout the two seasons of hosting "Dancing With the Stars," fans were fed up with Banks' over-the-top outfits, the way she seemingly rushed the judges' comments, and how she handled eliminations. Banks was also slammed with criticism for the way she handled Suni Lee's illness and a confusing elimination mix up. Once fans petitioned to remove Tyra Banks, "Dancing With the Stars" needed to figure something out quickly so they wouldn't lose viewers.