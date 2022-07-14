The Pressure Is On For Jamie Spears As Britney Scores Legal Victory
Britney Spears just landed a major win over her father, Jamie Spears, in their on-going legal battle. The pop star — whose conservatorship was terminated after 13 years in November 2021 — has already slammed her father after he was accused of installing surveillance equipment in her bedroom. The startling claim was first made in The New York Times docufilm "Controlling Britney Spears," which detailed the alleged treatment the singer faced during her conservatorship.
In response to the film, Britney's attorney, Mathew S Rosengart, said that there must be consequences for the Spears patriarch. "Placing a listening device in Britney's bedroom would be particularly horrifying," Rosengart told ET. "Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines and he must be held accountable." Rosengart later filed a motion requesting Jamie sit for a deposition. A month later, Jamie's legal team filed a similar request, asking a judge to require Britney to be deposed at her next conservatorship hearing. Now, a Los Angeles County judge has ruled on the matter, marking a victory for the "Circus" singer.
Jamie Spears has been ordered to sit for a deposition
Jamie Spears has taken a big blow in court, as a judge has ruled that he must sit for a deposition per the request of Britney Spears' legal team, according to Variety. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, spoke for his client and alleged that Jamie had been avoiding the deposition for months.
"The day of reckoning for Mr. Spears has come at least at this stage, in terms of the court ordering him to appear for his deposition," Rosengart said after the ruling, per ET. "The court has also ordered him to produce all of the documents that we've requested, which he has also failed to do." The attorney went on to explain that any further legal action against Jamie will be done at Britney's command.
Following the news, fans of the pop star took to social media to rejoice. "Good this is the next step to her father hopefully facing punishment for how he controlled her life," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "Yay well done to Britney & her lawyers."