The Pressure Is On For Jamie Spears As Britney Scores Legal Victory

Jamie Spears has taken a big blow in court, as a judge has ruled that he must sit for a deposition per the request of Britney Spears' legal team, according to Variety. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, spoke for his client and alleged that Jamie had been avoiding the deposition for months.

"The day of reckoning for Mr. Spears has come at least at this stage, in terms of the court ordering him to appear for his deposition," Rosengart said after the ruling, per ET. "The court has also ordered him to produce all of the documents that we've requested, which he has also failed to do." The attorney went on to explain that any further legal action against Jamie will be done at Britney's command.

Following the news, fans of the pop star took to social media to rejoice. "Good this is the next step to her father hopefully facing punishment for how he controlled her life," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "Yay well done to Britney & her lawyers."