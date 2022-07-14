Noah Schnapp Reveals Where He Stands With Doja Cat Today

Kate Bush wasn't the only singer who caused a sensation on social media thanks to "Stranger Things." But while Bush earned over $2 million after her song "Running Up That Hill" was featured on the nostalgic Netflix series, all that Doja Cat got out of it was a feud with Noah Schnapp that possibly cost her around 200,000 Instagram followers, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The "Say So" singer and the "Stranger Things" star turned the social media discourse upside down when Schnapp — who does not have to rely on Christmas lights for communication out here in the real world — gave his TikTok followers a peek at a private conversation he had with Doja. The since-deleted video included a screengrab of Schnapp's DMs, where Doja was begging for help getting in contact with Joseph Quinn, the "Stranger Things" newcomer who plays Hellfire Club president Eddie Munson. "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf [girlfriend]?" the rapper wrote, per Complex. "LMAOO slide into his dms," Schnapp advised her. After Doja expressed difficulty finding Quinn's social media accounts, Schnapp provided further assistance by sharing a direct link to his co-star's Instagram page.

Doja was not happy about this privacy breach, as she made clear in an Instagram Live video. "That's like borderline snake s***, that's like weasel s***," she said, per Just Jared. Now, Schnapp is revealing how he feels after getting called out.