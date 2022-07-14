Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Family Just Got A Bit Bigger

Well, here's some fun news! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the cool mom and dad many wish they had, just welcomed the newest member of their little family.

The "Game of Thrones" actor and second-hottest Jonas Brother were married in 2019 in a super-secret ceremony in the south of France, according to Vogue. Not long after that, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July of 2020, according to Entertainment Tonight. "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition," a source told the outlet at the time. "The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends." Privacy, especially when it comes to their daughter, has always been a priority for Jonas and Turner. They don't post photos of her to their social media accounts, and Turner has gone off on paparazzi for taking photos of her without her consent, per Cosmopolitan.

That said, they do have some news to share now.