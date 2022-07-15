Why Donald Trump Jr.'s Social Media Silence Is Causing A Stir

Unlike his father, Donald Trump Jr. still has access to Twitter, and he's never been shy about using the social media platform to share his views with the world. On July 13 alone, he posted half a dozen original tweets. He complained about Twitter's description of a news story about a 10-year-old rape victim who got an abortion, railed against the U.S. government for sending financial aid to Ukraine to help the country fight Russian invaders, and called for a professor to be institutionalized for telling Senator Josh Hawley that he was being transphobic in an exchange about abortion.

So Don Jr. clearly did not quit Twitter in solidarity with his father, who could have used an assist over on his own social media app, TRUTH Social. When former Oresident Donald Trump initially launched the app, Don Jr. helped promote it by explaining how it would be different from Twitter. "We are going to cancel cancel culture, we are going to stand up and push back against the tyranny of big tech," he boasted on "Hannity." But the new app struggled to attract users, and on Twitter Don Jr. remained, taking advantage of his larger outreach and telling The Washington Post reporter David Weigel that he views himself as "an attack dog out of the echo chamber" on the platform.

However, his attacks quieted down completely on July 14.