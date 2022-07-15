DWTS' Jenna Johnson And Val Chmerkovskiy Have Exciting News To Share

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson found love on a reality TV series, and it wasn't one of the dating variety. Fans of "Dancing With The Stars" have watched the two pros' relationship evolve from that of friendly co-workers to a full-blown romance, and the couple has not let their job become between them — even though they get pitted against each other every season.

According to Val, there's another downside of their line of work: watching Johnson dance with other partners. "It's hard," Val confessed to Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "I mean, I'm fairly jealous." It looks like he decided that his relationship with Johnson is worth struggling with that emotion! But when he and Johnson were first romantically linked in 2015, they didn't become serious straightaway. In fact, Val started dating Amber Rose the following year, per Us Weekly. But by June 2017, his romance with Johnson was in full bloom; he even invited her as his plus one to the wedding of his brother Maks Chmerkovskiy and fellow "DWTS" pro Peta Murgatroyd. Familial bonds are important to the Chmerkovskiy bros, as Val revealed after he popped the question in June 2018. "I knew Jenna was the one when I saw how close she is with her family and how she interacts with her nieces and nephews," he told Us Weekly. "I can't wait for us to build one together."

The talented couple tied the knot in April 2019, and now Val is getting his wish.