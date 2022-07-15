How Lauren London Is Really Doing After Nipsey Hussle's Untimely Death

When Nipsey Hussle died, he was dating his son's mother, Lauren London. She often posts about the rapper on her social media account like on his birthday last year. She wrote, "Missing you is just apart [sic] of my DNA and I wear it with honor." She also appeared on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast in July, just after Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of Hussle's murder. She spoke out about Hussle and how she had been coping with his death.

London talked about her grief, saying, "I thought Hussle was Superman, he would live forever." After Hussle's funeral, "people get back to their lives," the actor said. She revealed the approach she took with her kids. "It was real, and I was very honest with them. This is life ... This is sadness," London said. "I don't want them to have a false reality of life," she continued. London also revealed that she wasn't looking for a new romance. She explained, "I might not ever be married, but I experienced pure love ... with Nip ... I don't need to do that again." Cue the tissues.

In March, London also spoke to Jay Shetty on his podcast about the aftermath of Hussle's death. She revealed, "When you have this plan for your life ... if or when that gets derailed, and you have Plan B now to go off that you didn't plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender."