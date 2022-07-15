How Lauren London Is Really Doing After Nipsey Hussle's Untimely Death
Rap mogul Nipsey Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, died on March 31, 2019, leaving behind his girlfriend, Lauren London, and two children. He and London shared a son, Kross, who was born in 2016, per The U.S. Sun. Per NBC News, the entrepreneur was shot 10 times before ultimately succumbing to his injuries. On July 6, three years after his tragic death, Eric Holder Jr., was convicted of first degree murder, assault with and felony possession of a firearm, and two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for injuring bystanders, according to CNN. Hussle's friend Herman "Cowboy" Douglas summed up the feelings about his death after the verdict was heard, saying, "It was so senseless, why?" But as Hussle's song goes, "The Marathon Continues," and his family and friends have to pick up the pieces after his death.
In 2021, two years after his death, London took to Instagram to post a tribute to Hussle. She said that his death "changed the course of my life forever." London continued, "2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey." The actor dug deep and showed her vulnerability when she appeared on a podcast in July. She shared some insights and revealed what her challenges were and how she still works to overcome them. London relayed the real story behind how she coped with Hussle's death — and it's a tear-jerker.
Lauren London thought Nipsey Hussle 'would live forever'
When Nipsey Hussle died, he was dating his son's mother, Lauren London. She often posts about the rapper on her social media account like on his birthday last year. She wrote, "Missing you is just apart [sic] of my DNA and I wear it with honor." She also appeared on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast in July, just after Eric Holder Jr. was convicted of Hussle's murder. She spoke out about Hussle and how she had been coping with his death.
London talked about her grief, saying, "I thought Hussle was Superman, he would live forever." After Hussle's funeral, "people get back to their lives," the actor said. She revealed the approach she took with her kids. "It was real, and I was very honest with them. This is life ... This is sadness," London said. "I don't want them to have a false reality of life," she continued. London also revealed that she wasn't looking for a new romance. She explained, "I might not ever be married, but I experienced pure love ... with Nip ... I don't need to do that again." Cue the tissues.
In March, London also spoke to Jay Shetty on his podcast about the aftermath of Hussle's death. She revealed, "When you have this plan for your life ... if or when that gets derailed, and you have Plan B now to go off that you didn't plan on, it is the ultimate test of surrender."