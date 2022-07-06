The Verdict In The Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial Is Finally Clear

Nearly 3 years after the 2019 slaying of rapper Nipsey Hussle, a verdict in the trial has been reached. Hussle — born Ermias Asghedom — was shot and killed outside of his clothing boutique in Los Angeles. According to CBS, Hussle and two other men were shot following an altercation at The Marathon store, with the assailant later identified as Eric Holder Jr. The outlet further reports that Holder approached the rapper "several times" before opening fire.

Holder was eventually charged with a litany of crimes for his involvement in Hussle's murder, including one count of first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder – for the two shooting victims that survived. Holder's trial began in June, as Deputy District Attorney John McKinney sought to prove that Holder's actions were premeditated. "He clearly thought about what he was going to do before he did it," McKinney told jurors, per NBC News. Now, less than a month after the trial began, a verdict has been determined.