The Devastating News Whitney Thore Received About Her Mom
Since 2015, Whitney Way Thore has starred on her popular reality TV series, "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," and over the course of nine seasons, the show has followed the reality star during pivotal moments in her life. However, one of the most popular aspects of the program is the relationship between Whitney and her mother, Barbara Thore — who she affectionately calls Babs.
Throughout the series, the reality TV star and her mother have delivered unforgettable moments that have effortlessly showcased their close relationship, including hilarious shopping trips and heartwarming advice sessions. Whitney's love for her mother has also been seen across numerous tributes on her social media accounts. "How lucky am I to be given this woman as my mother and I get to share her with the world?" she wrote via a recent Instagram birthday post for Babs. "She is my greatest treasure and my best friend."
Sadly, as seen in the new trailer for Season 10 of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," Babs has encountered severe health problems, which have left Whitney utterly devastated.
Whitney Thore breaks down over Babs' condition
On August 9, "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" will return to TV screens for its 10th season. While the season is set to be full of adventure, dancing, and awkward moments, the new trailer — obtained by Nicki Swift — also reveals that Whitney's mother, Barbara "Babs" Thore, is facing some serious medical issues.
"I got a call from dad. He said that my mother had another stroke. My heart just fell out of my body," the reality star says in a confessional. In an additional scene, Whitney's brother, Hunter Thore, gave insight into the heartbreaking moment he found Babs unresponsive on the couch. "When I first came in, I thought she might have passed away, was what I thought," he recalls. At the end of the trailer, Whitney expresses worry her mom's health has taken a turn for the worse. "I saw my mom today, and this is really it," she says in a final confessional.
Babs' recent stroke isn't the first time she's dealt with the serious medical issue. In 2017, the beloved reality star suffered a stroke as well as seizures, which Whitney confirmed via her TLC blog. "This is undoubtedly the most traumatic thing my family has ever experienced," she wrote. Fortunately for the Thore Family, Babs made a speedy recovery at the time. "She's doing really well," Whitney told Life & Style in 2018. As for the future of Babs' health? That's uncertain.