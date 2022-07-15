The Devastating News Whitney Thore Received About Her Mom

Since 2015, Whitney Way Thore has starred on her popular reality TV series, "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," and over the course of nine seasons, the show has followed the reality star during pivotal moments in her life. However, one of the most popular aspects of the program is the relationship between Whitney and her mother, Barbara Thore — who she affectionately calls Babs.

Throughout the series, the reality TV star and her mother have delivered unforgettable moments that have effortlessly showcased their close relationship, including hilarious shopping trips and heartwarming advice sessions. Whitney's love for her mother has also been seen across numerous tributes on her social media accounts. "How lucky am I to be given this woman as my mother and I get to share her with the world?" she wrote via a recent Instagram birthday post for Babs. "She is my greatest treasure and my best friend."

Sadly, as seen in the new trailer for Season 10 of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," Babs has encountered severe health problems, which have left Whitney utterly devastated.