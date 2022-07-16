What Really Happened Between Kaia Gerber And Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson isn't just known for being an amazing comedian; he also has a pretty impressive roster of women he's been linked to. According to Page Six, the actor first dated fellow comedian Carly Aquilino back in 2015. While their romance was short-lived, a year later, Davidson was involved in a more serious relationship with the creator of "Seinfeld" Larry David's daughter Cazzie David. His flame with David was the start of his first long-term relationship, and the comedian even got his beau's name tattooed on his ring finger, per In Touch Weekly.

After spending more than two years together, David initially broke up with the former "Saturday Night Live" star. The "Eighty-Sixed" creator revealed the reason for the split was because she was having a hard time proving to him that she cared for him deeply, according to a profile published by Los Angeles Times. While she tried to get back with him, Davidson stopped her in her tracks and confessed he was "the happiest he had ever been" since they cut ties.

Only days later, David learned her ex-boyfriend was in a new relationship with singer Ariana Grande. In 2018, after only a few weeks of dating, Davidson and Grande announced they were engaged, per The Sun. Unfortunately, the two broke up shortly after Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose. While Davidson dealt with a difficult time getting over split, he found solace in another beautiful lady: Kaia Gerber.