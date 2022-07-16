Jay-Z Clarifies The Speculation Surrounding His Retirement

We can't talk about the evolution of American hip hop without mentioning the likes of Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Diddy and, of course, the iconic Jay-Z. Born in 1969, in Brooklyn, New York (via Biography), Jay-Z took up an interest in rap early, eventually releasing his debut album, "Reasonable Doubt," in 1996. Album after album, song after song, it soon became clear that Jay Z was arguably one of the best in the game — and boy, does he have enough accolades and achievements to show for it.

In October 2021, Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside LL Cool J, as reported by People. The following month, the "Young Forever" rapper made history after becoming the most Grammy-nominated artist with a total of 83 nominations and 23 wins. According to the New York Post, this put him ahead of English singer Paul McCartney and iconic producer Quincy Jones.

Now, with his long list of achievements, Jay-Z could go into retirement and live the good life with his wife Beyoncé and their three kids. And with his last album, "4:44," dating back to 2017, there's more than enough reason to believe the rapper has, in fact, retired. But has he really, though?