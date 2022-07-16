Almost 30% Of Vanderpump Rules Fans Agree This Is Their Least Favorite Cast Member

Lisa Vanderpump might have gained household name recognition thanks to her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but it's the drama from her spinoff show, "Vanderpump Rules," that seems to be getting the most attention these days. The show is about the lives of several 20-something employees of Vanderpump's SUR restaurant who are trying to make names for themselves in Tinseltown. The show has been so successful that fans can't wait for Season 10 to air.

But the series hasn't been without controversy, of course. One of the stars of the series, Lala Kent, recently revealed her last-minute decision regarding "Vanderpump Rules," just because she and Randall Emmett pulled the plug on their relationship in 2021. That, and things have been rather icy between her and Jax Taylor, even though she's been trying to keep things civil for the sake of her friend, Brittany Cartwright. Despite their history, Kent told Us Weekly, "I'm cordial with him because Brittany [Cartwright] is one of my best friends."

And, while fans are definitely waiting patiently for the new season to premiere, a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift reveals that there are some "Vanderpump Rules" stars who are less favored than others. However, the results of the poll shouldn't really surprise anyone who has been paying attention.