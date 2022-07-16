Almost 30% Of Vanderpump Rules Fans Agree This Is Their Least Favorite Cast Member
Lisa Vanderpump might have gained household name recognition thanks to her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but it's the drama from her spinoff show, "Vanderpump Rules," that seems to be getting the most attention these days. The show is about the lives of several 20-something employees of Vanderpump's SUR restaurant who are trying to make names for themselves in Tinseltown. The show has been so successful that fans can't wait for Season 10 to air.
But the series hasn't been without controversy, of course. One of the stars of the series, Lala Kent, recently revealed her last-minute decision regarding "Vanderpump Rules," just because she and Randall Emmett pulled the plug on their relationship in 2021. That, and things have been rather icy between her and Jax Taylor, even though she's been trying to keep things civil for the sake of her friend, Brittany Cartwright. Despite their history, Kent told Us Weekly, "I'm cordial with him because Brittany [Cartwright] is one of my best friends."
And, while fans are definitely waiting patiently for the new season to premiere, a new poll conducted by Nicki Swift reveals that there are some "Vanderpump Rules" stars who are less favored than others. However, the results of the poll shouldn't really surprise anyone who has been paying attention.
Jax Taylor comes out as the least favorite
According to a poll conducted by Nicki Swift, more than 28% of readers (163) said Jax Taylor was their least favorite cast member on the hit reality television show, "Vanderpump Rules." Following close behind at 25% (146) was Scheana Shay, while both Lala Kent and James Kennedy got 16% of the vote (97 and 96 votes, respectively). Tom Sandoval came in last at 12% (72), which can only mean that he is perhaps the most likable character on the show.
That said, Taylor told Us Weekly in 2021 that he couldn't film "Vanderpump Rules" anymore because he found the show to be "too scripted" for his taste. He said, "I was 100 percent checked out at the end. ... I was just very irritable on the show. It was getting a little bit too scripted for me and I just couldn't do it anymore."
Well, maybe it wasn't fun for Taylor anymore because of his reported anger issues, according to some producers of the show. One even said during an episode back in May 2020 (via BravoTV), "Historically, Jax has acted out and self-sabotaged when things weren't exciting enough in his life. It seemed like he was having a wedding comedown... not consciously realizing why he was acting out." Scripted or not, to us, it sounds like someone was playing reality television by his own rules. Kent probably knows a thing or two about that.