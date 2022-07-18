Drake's Legal Drama In Sweden Fully Explained

It seems rappers just can't stay out of legal trouble in Sweden! First, there was G-Eazy who, as we previously reported, was arrested there in 2018 for allegedly assaulting security at a nightclub and for having cocaine in his pocket. Shortly thereafter, a trial was held at Stockholm District Court and G-Eazy pled guilty to assault and drug possession charges. As E! News reported, the rapper was fined $10,000, ordered to pay the bouncer he assaulted between $800 and $900, and was then set free. Following his release, the rapper said he was "embarrassed & apologetic beyond words."

Jump to 2019 and A$AP Rocky had his own run-in with Swedish authorities when he and two friends were arrested and charged with assault, according to BBC. A video showed them getting into a street fight with a group of men who, according to A$AP, wouldn't stop following them. The "Praise the Lord" rapped argued it was self-defense, but nonetheless, he was taken into police custody on July 3 and held until a trial could take place on July 30. A$AP later admitted, "It was a little scary because I wasn't familiar with that country [and] their rules is different." In the end, he was found guilty of assault, but the presiding judges only ordered him to pay some fines and set him free, per TMZ, as they acknowledged his nearly month-long stint in prison was punishment enough. Now, another A-lister has landed in hot water with Sweden's Polisen.