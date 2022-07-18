Emilia Clarke Opens Up About The Lasting Effects Of Her Serious Health Scare

The world got a startling shock when "Game of Thrones" alum Emilia Clarke revealed, in a 2019 New Yorker essay, that she had suffered two life-threatening brain hemorrhages within one decade. After wrapping Season 1 of "GoT" in 2011, Clarke experienced her first injury in the form of a subarachnoid hemorrhage — "bleeding in the space between your brain and the surrounding membrane," per Mayo Clinic — caused by a bursting aneurysm.

"As I later learned, about a third of SAH patients die immediately or soon thereafter," Clarke detailed in her essay. "For the patients who do survive, urgent treatment is required to seal off the aneurysm, as there is a very high risk of a second, often fatal bleed." After four days in the I.C.U., Clarke initially "couldn't recall [her] name."

After finishing Season 3 of her hit HBO fantasy drama in 2013, Clarke underwent a routine brain scan — and found that a growth on the other side of her brain had doubled. With it requiring another immediate and invasive procedure, "they needed to access my brain in the old-fashioned way—through my skull," Clarke candidly shared, adding, "I emerged from the operation with a drain coming out of my head. Bits of my skull had been replaced by titanium."

After a long and arduous process, Clarke recovered again — "beyond my most reasonable hopes," as she described in her essay. However, the actor recently shared some of the gnarlier souvenirs her procedures left her with.