90 Day Fiance's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Gets Real About Plastic Surgery Nightmare

On July 16, Larissa Dos Santos Lima opened up about her disastrous cosmetic surgery procedure, disclosing the physical and emotional consequences of the incident. She posted an Instagram photo of an IV in her arm, which she captioned: "Like so many other people in this situation, I've been scared and embarrassed to speak out."

In the caption, she also cited '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista as her inspiration for telling her story. In February, Evangelista gave an exclusive interview to People about how a CoolSculpting fat-freezing procedure caused her to become disfigured. She told the outlet, "I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know." But Evangelista didn't want to remain quiet. "I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak."

Lima is following in her footsteps. A day after her first post, the "90 Day Fiancé" star shared a series of graphic photos on Instagram, revealing botched plastic surgery No. 1 — a belly button catastrophe. "When I got abdominoplasty, my belly button was removed and disposed without my consent. I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed." Hopefully, Lima will find a way to resolve her plastic surgery challenges.