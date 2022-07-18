90 Day Fiance's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Gets Real About Plastic Surgery Nightmare
Larissa Dos Santos Lima is a self-proclaimed fan of plastic surgery. In the Season 5 premiere of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?," Lima admitted she'd had work done on her nose, chin, cheekbones, lips, and butt, per Entertainment Tonight. For her, plastic surgery was a longtime dream. In the 2020 interview, Lima revealed her aspirations for even more cosmetic changes. "My next goal is to get a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift." Lima then assured ET that she'd call it quits after those two procedures.
Sadly, Lima's abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) procedure didn't go as planned. From Heidi Montag's near-death surgical experience to Dana Delany's damaging Botox procedure, stars have had their fair share of plastic surgery gone wrong — and Lima is no exception to this unfortunate trend. But, while some celebrities choose to keep the details of the aftermath private, this reality TV star is coming clean about her plastic surgery nightmare.
Larissa Dos Santos Lima hasn't had good luck getting her botched belly button fixed
On July 16, Larissa Dos Santos Lima opened up about her disastrous cosmetic surgery procedure, disclosing the physical and emotional consequences of the incident. She posted an Instagram photo of an IV in her arm, which she captioned: "Like so many other people in this situation, I've been scared and embarrassed to speak out."
In the caption, she also cited '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista as her inspiration for telling her story. In February, Evangelista gave an exclusive interview to People about how a CoolSculpting fat-freezing procedure caused her to become disfigured. She told the outlet, "I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know." But Evangelista didn't want to remain quiet. "I can't live like this anymore, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer. I'm willing to finally speak."
Lima is following in her footsteps. A day after her first post, the "90 Day Fiancé" star shared a series of graphic photos on Instagram, revealing botched plastic surgery No. 1 — a belly button catastrophe. "When I got abdominoplasty, my belly button was removed and disposed without my consent. I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed." Hopefully, Lima will find a way to resolve her plastic surgery challenges.