Survey Reveals Over 25% Of Bravo Fans Are Totally Over This Long-Running Show

Bravo is mostly known for its diamond-holding drama queens, but over the years, the network has expanded its reality empire to other settings. From the seedy back alleys of SUR, to Atlanta's medical community, they've proven you don't have to be a housewife to bring the histrionics. Now, several of these offshoots are reaching landmark tenth seasons and beyond, showing they are not just taking up space between Bravo's flagship apples and oranges. They're even being recognized by critics: "Below Deck" spinoff "Below Deck Mediterranean" was just nominated for two awards at the 2022 Emmys, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Of the nominations, "Below Deck Med" star Capt. Sandy Yawn told Bravo's Daily Dish, "As the series continues to grow and evolve, we put our hearts and souls into filming a show that not only entertains viewers, but also showcases that anyone can work in the maritime industry." While Bravo is commonly derided for its so-called trash TV, certain shows are exposing people to underrepresented cultures and professions.

Nevertheless, some Bravo viewers are feeling a bit worn out. Much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late, there's an overwhelming amount of content and fatigue is slowly setting in. Now, a Nicki Swift survey of 574 people revealed which long-running Bravo show fans are ready to clip from their viewing rotation.