Survey Reveals Over 25% Of Bravo Fans Are Totally Over This Long-Running Show
Bravo is mostly known for its diamond-holding drama queens, but over the years, the network has expanded its reality empire to other settings. From the seedy back alleys of SUR, to Atlanta's medical community, they've proven you don't have to be a housewife to bring the histrionics. Now, several of these offshoots are reaching landmark tenth seasons and beyond, showing they are not just taking up space between Bravo's flagship apples and oranges. They're even being recognized by critics: "Below Deck" spinoff "Below Deck Mediterranean" was just nominated for two awards at the 2022 Emmys, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Of the nominations, "Below Deck Med" star Capt. Sandy Yawn told Bravo's Daily Dish, "As the series continues to grow and evolve, we put our hearts and souls into filming a show that not only entertains viewers, but also showcases that anyone can work in the maritime industry." While Bravo is commonly derided for its so-called trash TV, certain shows are exposing people to underrepresented cultures and professions.
Nevertheless, some Bravo viewers are feeling a bit worn out. Much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of late, there's an overwhelming amount of content and fatigue is slowly setting in. Now, a Nicki Swift survey of 574 people revealed which long-running Bravo show fans are ready to clip from their viewing rotation.
Vanderpump Rules' reign is winding down
Tom Schwartz once called Scheana Shay a "bootleg Kardashian," but it turns out that's how some feel about the show they're both on. Going on its tenth season, "Vanderpump Rules" came in first place in our poll of Bravo shows fans want canceled, with nearly 26% of the vote.
While the survey didn't offer room for comments, there are a few obvious reasons why "VPR" may have come out on top. Several of its original stars, like Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute, are gone, all of whom caused the majority of drama. Also, most of the remaining cast are parents now and don't seem to work at SUR outside of filming. Much of "VPR"'s original appeal was exploring the personal lives of twenty-something restaurant employees, and that element of the show isn't so much of a factor these days.
"Married to Medicine" nabbed a close second place, with 24% of the votes. While "M2M" remains one of Bravo's better offerings, it's more or less had the same core cast for years. They don't need to get rid of anyone, but some new faces would freshen up the dynamic. Lastly, "Southern Charm" came in third place with 20%, while "Million Dollar Listing" and "Below Deck" rounded out the survey with 17% and 13% respectively. If you are still a fan, don't worry — all of these shows have a steady viewership, so it's unlikely Bravo will pull the plug anytime soon.