The Tragic Death Of Mickey Rooney Jr.

Musician and actor Mickey Rooney Jr. — the oldest son of legendary actor Mickey Rooney – died on July 16 at 77 years old, as confirmed by his long-time partner Chrissie Brown. She said that Mickey Jr. died at their home in Glendale, Arizona. "He was a wonderful man," Brown told The Hollywood Reporter. "The last 18 years with me and my family, he's been an angel." The musician worked closely with Willie Nelson, and appeared onscreen with the country superstar in the '80s films "Honeysuckle Rose" and "Songwriter." Mickey Jr. picked up his musical chops from a family member besides his famous dad. "My grandmother, Nanny Rase, had a ukulele," he told the Riverside Enterprise-Press in 2001. "When I was 11 years old, she asked if I would like her to show me some chords."

Long before his musical career, Mickey Jr. was in the spotlight at a young age when he appeared on the original "The Mickey Mouse Club." Fellow former Mouseketeer, Paul Petersen, reflected on spending time with Mickey Jr. on the celebrated kids show, as the two — along with Tim Rooney — were unceremoniously fired. "Mickey Junior was tall and talented. He could sing, dance and act ... and get in trouble," Petersen wrote on Facebook. "We three were fired for Conduct Unbecoming a Mouse!"

In his post, Petersen also hinted at Mickey Jr.'s tumultuous relationship with his famous father. Sharing his father's name was both a gift and a curse for the actor-turned-musician.