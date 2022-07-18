Anya Taylor-Joy Reportedly Has Happy Relationship News

Ever since her starring turn at age 18 in Robert Eggers' "The Witch," Anya Taylor-Joy has been conquering the screen, both big and small. Yet, for such a high-profile star, however, we actually know surprisingly little about her personal life. First photographed engaging in street PDA with More singer Malcolm McRae in May 2021, per Page Six, Taylor-Joy revealed to Elle that April the existence of a romantic "partner" (with scant details).

It wasn't long before Taylor-Joy and McRae went public, however. The couple went red carpet-official in February when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on each other's arms (via PopSugar). Taylor-Joy also spoke at length about their relationship for the first time with British Vogue in March. "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby," she quipped. "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

Their romance also went Instagram-official. With the actor and singer sharing a birthday (two years apart), Taylor-Joy left it all on the Instagram feed in a loving post. "Happy birthday to us, baby...Thank you all for your love," she captioned a photo carousel of the duo. Even given all this, it seems their relationship has advanced much more quickly than many expected.