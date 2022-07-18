Anya Taylor-Joy Reportedly Has Happy Relationship News
Ever since her starring turn at age 18 in Robert Eggers' "The Witch," Anya Taylor-Joy has been conquering the screen, both big and small. Yet, for such a high-profile star, however, we actually know surprisingly little about her personal life. First photographed engaging in street PDA with More singer Malcolm McRae in May 2021, per Page Six, Taylor-Joy revealed to Elle that April the existence of a romantic "partner" (with scant details).
It wasn't long before Taylor-Joy and McRae went public, however. The couple went red carpet-official in February when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on each other's arms (via PopSugar). Taylor-Joy also spoke at length about their relationship for the first time with British Vogue in March. "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby," she quipped. "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."
Their romance also went Instagram-official. With the actor and singer sharing a birthday (two years apart), Taylor-Joy left it all on the Instagram feed in a loving post. "Happy birthday to us, baby...Thank you all for your love," she captioned a photo carousel of the duo. Even given all this, it seems their relationship has advanced much more quickly than many expected.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae had a courthouse wedding
Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly tied the knot with beau Malcolm McRae. According to a Page Six source, their intimate ceremony took place in a U.S. courthouse before Taylor-Joy began shooting "Furiosa" in Australia. Engagement rumors began swirling in June after "The Northman" star flashed major bling on her ring finger whilst in Australia, per the Daily Mail. According to an onlooker, Taylor-Joy was deplaning at the time and "seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car." The source also told the outlet Taylor-Joy was seemingly "either showing off the ring or doing a dance move," while looking "ecstatic" either way.
Fan speculation already ran wild over wedding bells after it was reported that Taylor-Joy and McRae were cohabitating. "My partner's just come back from work, and he's moving around all of his equipment," Taylor-Joy mentioned in an April 2021 Elle interview. Three months later, an insider told The Sun that McRae was "practically living with her at her home in LA now and they spend every night together."
Reactions to the wedding news were of the shocked variety. "Anya Taylor-Joy MARRIED ????????????????," one such user tweeted, alongside a photo of a cat chewing an electrical cord. "Fell to my knees in a Starbucks," quipped another. Some were also slightly disappointed Taylor-Joy was off the market, with one fan tweeting, "I hope they're happy" alongside a GIF of a crying man.