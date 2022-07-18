Lea Michele's Funny Girl Debut Is Already Sparking Tons Of Buzz

Lea Michele's casting as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" is already causing quite a stir. The former "Glee" actor — who coincidentally performed several songs from the Broadway musical during her stint on the series — joined the cast following the announcement of Beanie Feldstein's exit on July 11. "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine," Feldstein wrote on Instagram, adding, "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."

After Feldstein's departure, it was revealed that Michele would be taking over the leading role. Fans of Michele then rushed online to share their praise for the actor, with some saying she was meant for the part all along. "All jokes aside, Lea Michele was BORN to star in 'Funny Girl,'" one person tweeted, while another wrote, "And in the end 'Glee' was just Lea Michele's six season long audition for 'Funny Girl.'" But for those hoping to snag tickets to Michele's "Funny Girl" debut, the cost may be more than some expected.