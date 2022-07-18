Lea Michele's Funny Girl Debut Is Already Sparking Tons Of Buzz
Lea Michele's casting as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" is already causing quite a stir. The former "Glee" actor — who coincidentally performed several songs from the Broadway musical during her stint on the series — joined the cast following the announcement of Beanie Feldstein's exit on July 11. "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine," Feldstein wrote on Instagram, adding, "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."
After Feldstein's departure, it was revealed that Michele would be taking over the leading role. Fans of Michele then rushed online to share their praise for the actor, with some saying she was meant for the part all along. "All jokes aside, Lea Michele was BORN to star in 'Funny Girl,'" one person tweeted, while another wrote, "And in the end 'Glee' was just Lea Michele's six season long audition for 'Funny Girl.'" But for those hoping to snag tickets to Michele's "Funny Girl" debut, the cost may be more than some expected.
Ticket prices are soaring for Lea Michele's debut
Lea Michele may be in for an even bigger opening night than she expected, as tickets for the actor's Broadway debut have reached an even higher price tag. Seat Geek — an online platform that allows users to buy and resell box office tickets — currently has tickets available from $450 to $2,350. The cost of tickets for Michele's first show are nearly double the cost of those for Beanie Feldstein's final show on July 30, which are currently starting at $69. And fans are not the only ones excited about Michele's run as Fanny Brice. Her former "Glee" co-star Jane Lynch has also rejoiced over the news.
"I adore her," Lynch told Deadline. "She's just going to take this show and make it her own. I'm so glad she's getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on 'Glee.'" Lynch is currently starring as Rosie Brice in "Funny Girl," but will exit before Michele officially joins the cast.