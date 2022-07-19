Arnold Schwarzenegger's Co-Star Says That The Famous Star Farted In Her Face
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a lot of things to a lot of different people.
He's considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to his roles in films such as the "Terminator," "Twins," "Junior," and "Collateral Damage," per IMDb. He was also the governor of the great state of California and managed to live quite the double life, for better or for worse. He's also done some pretty admirable things in his life, too, like when Schwarzenegger once saved a man's life. In an interview with Hello! back in 2004, Schwarzenegger recalled how he rescued a man during a walk on the beach in Hawaii. He said, "I realized [the man] was having trouble and I asked him if he was in trouble and he said he had cramps all over his body." Schwarzenegger stayed with the man until he made sure everything was right with another eyewitness adding, "Arnold sat with this guy for quite a while as he had cramps, was breathless, and a bit shaken up. He was also overawed by having just been rescued by the Terminator."
Yet, there were also some moments in Schwarzenegger's life that some people would rather forget. In fact, actor Miriam Margolyes says she knows a thing or two about the other side of Schwarzenegger's personality. She claims that Schwarzenegger took part in one of the rudest moments she's ever encountered.
Miriam Margolyes accuses Arnold Schwarzenegger of breaking wind
According to People, Arnold Schwarzenegger's "End of Days" co-star Miriam Margolyes says that the actor literally cut the cheese in her face while they were filming the movie together. She made her comments while on the "I've Got News For You" podcast. Margolyes also said that she tried not to pay too much attention to Schwarzenegger because he was apparently "full of himself" while on set. She recalled, "He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do — but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face. I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted."
Margoyles added that while the moment wasn't caught on film, she still hasn't forgiven Schwarzenegger for breaking wind the way that he did. But then again, with Schwarzenegger's history denying sexual misconduct allegations, as detailed by the Washington Post, many of his critics would say that this is perhaps his least offensive one. Here's hoping that Margolyes does get the apology that she deserves, even if Schwarzenegger has to toot it out.