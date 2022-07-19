Arnold Schwarzenegger's Co-Star Says That The Famous Star Farted In Her Face

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a lot of things to a lot of different people.

He's considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to his roles in films such as the "Terminator," "Twins," "Junior," and "Collateral Damage," per IMDb. He was also the governor of the great state of California and managed to live quite the double life, for better or for worse. He's also done some pretty admirable things in his life, too, like when Schwarzenegger once saved a man's life. In an interview with Hello! back in 2004, Schwarzenegger recalled how he rescued a man during a walk on the beach in Hawaii. He said, "I realized [the man] was having trouble and I asked him if he was in trouble and he said he had cramps all over his body." Schwarzenegger stayed with the man until he made sure everything was right with another eyewitness adding, "Arnold sat with this guy for quite a while as he had cramps, was breathless, and a bit shaken up. He was also overawed by having just been rescued by the Terminator."

Yet, there were also some moments in Schwarzenegger's life that some people would rather forget. In fact, actor Miriam Margolyes says she knows a thing or two about the other side of Schwarzenegger's personality. She claims that Schwarzenegger took part in one of the rudest moments she's ever encountered.