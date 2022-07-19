How Does Alex Rodriguez Really Feel About Jennifer Lopez's Wedding?

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez the most amicable exes ever? In the wake of Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck, Rodriguez sent the couple his well wishes. "He's happy for her and happy she's with the person she's meant to be with," a source told Us Weekly. "He's in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He's traveling all over and living his best life. He's really focused on family, his career and what he's got going on."

Just a few days before Lopez's wedding, Rodriguez appeared on an episode of "The Martha Stewart Podcast," where he expressed gratitude for his relationship with the singer, even though it wasn't meant to be. "We had a great time," he shared. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do." He concluded with a sweet shout-out to Lopez. "She's the most talented human being I've ever been around, [the] hardest worker," he said. "And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer, in the world today."

Lopez doesn't appear to be thinking much about Rodriguez as he moves on with his new flame, model Kathryne Padgett. "Jen is focused on herself and doesn't even think twice about A-Rod or his current love life," a source told ET. "She wishes [Alex] the best. ...She just wants everyone to be happy, whatever that might entail." It sounds like all's well that ends well for everyone involved in this love saga.