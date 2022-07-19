Chris Pratt's Son Jack Stole All The Attention In The Actor's New Selfie

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris welcomed son, Jack, in 2012 and agreed to split custody of him upon their divorce in 2018. Jack was born prematurely and as a result had cerebral hemorrhaging (also known as brain bleeding) and a myriad of other issues as an infant, per The Sun."The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled," Farris wrote in her memoir, per The Blast. By all accounts Jack is doing just fine these days and the results from his hemorrhaging have been minimal.

As for Pratt, after splitting with Faris he married Katherine Schwarzenegger with whom he has since welcomed two daughters Lyla and Elois. That's when the trouble started. In 2021, Pratt posted an emotional Instagram caption thanking his wife for giving him the gift of a "healthy" child, per Page Six. That didn't go over well with fans, who felt it was dismissive of Jack and critical of his possible disabilities.

Since then, Pratt's relationship has been a subject of intense debate. Now that a few years have passed since Pratt's comments, people are wondering where they stand today.