Justin Bieber Has Big Career News Amid Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, in June per CBS News. The disease paralyzed half of Bieber's face and made it very difficult for him to eat and speak. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is caused by the chickenpox virus and can cause both facial paralysis and hearing loss. However, most people affected by Ramsay Hunt syndrome make a full recovery and the syndrome is not contagious. It is rare to be diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, especially for an individual under the age of 60.

Bieber originally broke the news of his diagnosis to his fans in an Instagram video. He let viewers know that he would have to reschedule his upcoming shows due to not being able to physically perform as half of his face was paralyzed as he spoke. In the video, the "Peaches" singer explained, per ABC, "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

Originally, only a few shows were canceled. However, the rest of the United States leg of his Justice World Tour had to be postponed, according to Entertainment Tonight, as he continued to battle the syndrome. Now, he has big career news to share with his fans.