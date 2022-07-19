Justin Bieber Has Big Career News Amid Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis
Justin Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, in June per CBS News. The disease paralyzed half of Bieber's face and made it very difficult for him to eat and speak. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition is caused by the chickenpox virus and can cause both facial paralysis and hearing loss. However, most people affected by Ramsay Hunt syndrome make a full recovery and the syndrome is not contagious. It is rare to be diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, especially for an individual under the age of 60.
Bieber originally broke the news of his diagnosis to his fans in an Instagram video. He let viewers know that he would have to reschedule his upcoming shows due to not being able to physically perform as half of his face was paralyzed as he spoke. In the video, the "Peaches" singer explained, per ABC, "This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."
Originally, only a few shows were canceled. However, the rest of the United States leg of his Justice World Tour had to be postponed, according to Entertainment Tonight, as he continued to battle the syndrome. Now, he has big career news to share with his fans.
Justin Bieber will continue his Justice World Tour overseas
Justin Bieber will resume his Justice World Tour overseas following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, according to Us Weekly. After the singer was forced to postpone the remainder of his United States shows just last month, it became unclear how soon he would be able to perform. Justin kept a low profile online while recovering, but recently began posting photos of himself again on Instagram. He was also spotted vacationing in Idaho recently with his wife Hailey Bieber as well as family and friends like Usher, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
The official Justice Tour Instagram account confirmed that Justin will resume his tour in Italy on July 31 and that previously canceled dates will be rescheduled soon. Usher spoke highly of Justin's state of health during a recent interview with Extra, saying, "He is doing great. Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."
Justin is set to perform in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia over the course of the next several months. The singer has 75 shows lined up overseas and the rest of his United States leg that will be rescheduled soon. The "Somebody" singer is back and it seems that no one is happier than Beliebers right now.