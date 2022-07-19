Fred Durst Reveals Concerning News About His Health

Fred Durst was at the height of his career back in the late '90s and early '00s thanks to his numerous hits with Limp Bizkit. Since then, a lot of fans can't help but wonder whatever happened to Durst, as he's been forced to deal with one unfortunate event after another. His record label drove him and his bandmates apart, he started multiple feuds with artists like Christina Aguilera and Creed, and even found himself on the limp side in Ukraine. According to the Daily Mail, Durst reached out to Russia in 2015 in the hopes of obtaining a passport so he could live and work in Crimea with his wife, Kseniya Beryazina. Ukraine caught wind of this and decided to ban Durst from entering their country for five years.

Despite all of the controversies, Durst is still doing what he does best. He told LA Weekly in 2017, "I still perform and manage Limp Bizkit. We're very selective of where we play. I think I'm gonna be releasing some new material." The group even went on a U.S. tour this spring.

Now, just as Limp Bizkit was ready to embark on a European tour, Durst has revealed some concerning news about his health that put the tour in jeopardy.