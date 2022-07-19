Lindsey Vonn Reveals The Health Issue She Struggled With For A Decade

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has experienced tons of success in the world of athletics, but Vonn's life outside of sports has not always been as victorious. In a January interview with People, the Olympian opened up about her struggle with mental health. She first opened up about her depression diagnosis in 2012, and detailed her struggle with the disorder in her memoir, "Rise."

Speaking to People, Vonn said, "I've been dealing with it since I was 18. It's definitely been a roller coaster of a journey." She continued, "I've come a long way and I'm proud of that, but I'm a work in progress and I continue to work on myself every day."

While speaking with USA Today, Vonn revealed that she considered her depression a sign of weakness at the beginning of her professional skiing career. However, she ultimately realized that it was not something to be ashamed of and became a powerful advocate for mental health in the sports world. Vonn now believes that everyone should have a therapist, just like a physician or dentist. Although things currently seem to be under control when it comes to her mental health, Vonn is now opening up about another health issue she's struggled with for a few years.