Plastic Surgeon Reveals Kim Kardashian's Possible Excuse For Denying She Has Face Fillers - Exclusive

Rumors about her suspected plastic surgery have forever haunted Kim Kardashian. When her family became reality royalty with the premiere of their TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007, everyone wanted to know whether iconic butt was real. She even got her tush x-rayed on the show, just to prove the haters wrong — and although the scans didn't reveal implants, fans were convinced she got undetectable fat injections.

Mostly recently, Kim stirred up controversy again when she chatted with Allure for its August 2022 cover. Kim admitted to having Botox in between her eyebrows but denied she ever having getting filler to reshape her lips and face. This drew a lot of criticism from fans who accused Kim of "gaslighting," as Newsweek noted, because they believed that she had obviously had filler injected into her face; with many arguing her appearance is drastically different from when the world first saw her on "KUWTK."

So Nicki Swift decided to ask a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon for their professional opinion on whether or not Kim's transformation can be explained by filler. And if not filler, then what?