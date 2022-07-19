Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Meal After Weight Loss Transformation

Kim Kardashian famously dropped a lot of weight to fit into her gown for May's Met Gala, losing 16 pounds within three weeks. "It was such a challenge, it was like a role," she described to Vogue in a red carpet interview. The "Kardashians" star's effort is understandable, given that the dress was the very one worn by Marilyn Monroe during her iconic performance of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" in 1962, per People.

The Skims founder attracted some negative heat over her weight transformation, however. Some netizens deemed the pounds Kim shed too drastic for a span of three weeks, with one tweeting, "There's no way to do that in any healthy way." Kim disputed this, insisting to The New York Times that she "didn't do anything unhealthy." Additionally, the KKW Beauty mogul likened her transformation to that of any method actor's. "It was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" Kim told the publication.

Appearing on NBC's "Today" in June, Kim revealed that she had since shed an additional five pounds. Wearing the Monroe dress, Kim told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, "taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health." Noting that she has maintained a healthy diet ever since, Kim enthused that she also has "more energy than ever." That makes us wonder, what is the reality star's go-to meal these days?