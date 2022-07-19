Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Favorite Meal After Weight Loss Transformation
Kim Kardashian famously dropped a lot of weight to fit into her gown for May's Met Gala, losing 16 pounds within three weeks. "It was such a challenge, it was like a role," she described to Vogue in a red carpet interview. The "Kardashians" star's effort is understandable, given that the dress was the very one worn by Marilyn Monroe during her iconic performance of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" in 1962, per People.
The Skims founder attracted some negative heat over her weight transformation, however. Some netizens deemed the pounds Kim shed too drastic for a span of three weeks, with one tweeting, "There's no way to do that in any healthy way." Kim disputed this, insisting to The New York Times that she "didn't do anything unhealthy." Additionally, the KKW Beauty mogul likened her transformation to that of any method actor's. "It was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" Kim told the publication.
Appearing on NBC's "Today" in June, Kim revealed that she had since shed an additional five pounds. Wearing the Monroe dress, Kim told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, "taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health." Noting that she has maintained a healthy diet ever since, Kim enthused that she also has "more energy than ever." That makes us wonder, what is the reality star's go-to meal these days?
Kim Kardashian is happy eating healthy
It's all about the acai bowl for Kim Kardashian. In a July 18 Instagram Story, per the Daily Mail, Kim revealed the secret to maintaining her slimmed-down figure. "Acai Bowl w a hot tea always makes me happy no matter what time of day," the Skims founder captioned a photo of her fruity meal. Originally from Brazil, acai bowls consist of acai berry purees containing a variety of sliced fruits.
Kim first announced in 2019 that she was shifting to a largely plant-based diet, per Us Food. During a February 2020 Twitter Fan Q&A, via Life & Style, she shared her favorite meals at the time, which consisted of "oatmeal and vegan sausage for breakfast, vegan tacos are my fave for lunch." "Salads are good, too!" she added.
However, the star told Allure recently that she briefly resumed meat-eating as part of her weight-loss effort to fit into her Met Gala 2022 gown. Unfortunately, the reversion back to meat triggered Kim's psoriatic arthritis, a skin condition she's grappled with for years. Revealing she even received a steroid treatment for the psoriasis, Kim shared that since she "cut out the meat again... it's calmed down."