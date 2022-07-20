Why Kelly Rowland Is Calling Out Sesame Place

Perhaps it wasn't such a sunny day at Sesame Place after all...

One mother was not willing to pretend everything was A-okay after her two young daughters were seemingly snubbed merely because of the color of their skin by Rosita, a popular "Sesame Street" character featured at Sesame Place. "We were on our way out of Sesame Place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!" the mother of two penned in a post on her Instagram account along with a clip of the incident at the Philadelphia theme park on July 17. "Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I'm crazy. I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDN'T KNOW!!" she continued. "I will never step foot in @sesameplace ever again!" she vowed.

Shortly after the Instagram post started making its rounds all over the internet, Sesame Place of Philadelphia issued a public statement on their own Instagram account. "Regarding the incident yesterday, the costumes our performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests," the statement read. Still, many thought the explanation was too little, too late — including singer, songwriter, and actress Kelly Rowland.