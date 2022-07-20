Why Kelly Rowland Is Calling Out Sesame Place
Perhaps it wasn't such a sunny day at Sesame Place after all...
One mother was not willing to pretend everything was A-okay after her two young daughters were seemingly snubbed merely because of the color of their skin by Rosita, a popular "Sesame Street" character featured at Sesame Place. "We were on our way out of Sesame Place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!" the mother of two penned in a post on her Instagram account along with a clip of the incident at the Philadelphia theme park on July 17. "Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I'm crazy. I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDN'T KNOW!!" she continued. "I will never step foot in @sesameplace ever again!" she vowed.
Shortly after the Instagram post started making its rounds all over the internet, Sesame Place of Philadelphia issued a public statement on their own Instagram account. "Regarding the incident yesterday, the costumes our performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests," the statement read. Still, many thought the explanation was too little, too late — including singer, songwriter, and actress Kelly Rowland.
Kelly Rowland says Sesame Place should be ashamed
As Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch once waxed poetic, "Ding-dong, you're wrong!"
Former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland minced no words after learning about the incident wherein two young Black girls were seemingly ignored by a performer at Sesame Place. "Those gorgeous girls will never forget that feeling! THEY ARE KIDS!!!!! You should be ASHAMED of yourselves for this pathetic statement!" the "Black Magic" crooner penned in the comments section under the public apology statement. But that's not all. "OK, so had that been me, that whole parade would've been in flames," Rowland said in an Instagram Story (via Billboard). "Are you serious?! You're not going to speak to my child? And did you see that baby's face at the end? The little one with the pink on? She deserves an explanation!"
It should be noted that Sesame Place did release another statement on their Instagram account that read in part, "We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it's not ok. We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right." TBD, we suppose...