Gabrielle Union Proves She's Strong As Ever With Spicy New Video
Former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union is no stranger to leaving her social media followers stunned. In addition to her natural beauty, Union has also been considered a fashion icon with her trendsetting looks. Currently, the "Bring It On" actor has her own clothing line with New York & Company. In an Instagram video shared on June 23, Union wowed in an advertisement that saw her wearing a matching combo of a patterned shirt and shorts on the beach. She went barefoot for the occasion and styled her locks up in a ponytail.
With over 340,000 views, Union's followers gushed over the star in the comments section. "Cute lounging set and LOVE the color!! You wear it well girl!!" one user wrote. "How are you this pretty?? What the actual heck," another person shared. "Everything about you is perfect," a third fan remarked, adding the heart-eyes and heart emoji. More recently, on July 14, Union promoted more outfits from her collection. While sporting a variety of poses, she let her followers know that she is keen to see their own poses in the attire. "This new @nyandcompany collection really be looking good from any angle!" she captioned the post, adding, "Be sure to get your own at the link in bio and tag me in your best poses!"
With 20.5 million followers, Union's latest Instagram post proves further that her followers just can't get enough of her.
Gabrielle Union is living her best life in new bikini video
Gabrielle Union is in phenomenal shape and her most recent Instagram video on July 18 showcased exactly that. At the beginning of the short clip — which played Cardi B's new single "Hot S**t" throughout — the "Think Like a Man" actor was captured mainly from the waist down. Union showed off her muscular legs while wearing a matching green string bikini that featured a pattern of white and blue flowers. In another frame, she was filmed from head to toe wearing a blue, yellow, and red kaftan with long, open-cut sleeves over the top of the swimwear.
As seen in the screenshot above, Union was glowing in the sun, flashing a smile. In other clips, she was seen dancing and showing off the look from various angles. In the upload, Union sported her curly locks up and boasted her natural beauty. "Gettin' stronger. Havin' more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me. #LegDay #MondayMotivation," she wrote in her caption.
In just one day, Union's post racked up more than 52,000 likes and over 870 comments from her adoring fan base. "Come through body!!! You are one of my muses. Keep it going mama!!!" one user wrote. "This woman is ageless!!!" another person shared. "It's literally not fair that you LOOK THIS GOOD sis ... sending you good vibes for the week ahead! Go crush it," a third user commented.