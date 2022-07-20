Gabrielle Union Proves She's Strong As Ever With Spicy New Video

Former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union is no stranger to leaving her social media followers stunned. In addition to her natural beauty, Union has also been considered a fashion icon with her trendsetting looks. Currently, the "Bring It On" actor has her own clothing line with New York & Company. In an Instagram video shared on June 23, Union wowed in an advertisement that saw her wearing a matching combo of a patterned shirt and shorts on the beach. She went barefoot for the occasion and styled her locks up in a ponytail.

With over 340,000 views, Union's followers gushed over the star in the comments section. "Cute lounging set and LOVE the color!! You wear it well girl!!" one user wrote. "How are you this pretty?? What the actual heck," another person shared. "Everything about you is perfect," a third fan remarked, adding the heart-eyes and heart emoji. More recently, on July 14, Union promoted more outfits from her collection. While sporting a variety of poses, she let her followers know that she is keen to see their own poses in the attire. "This new @nyandcompany collection really be looking good from any angle!" she captioned the post, adding, "Be sure to get your own at the link in bio and tag me in your best poses!"

With 20.5 million followers, Union's latest Instagram post proves further that her followers just can't get enough of her.