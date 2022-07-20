Fans Can't Get Over Brad Pitt's Latest Major Fashion Statement

On July 19, Brad Pitt strutted down the Berlin red carpet in style for "Bullet Train," per People. The A-list actor wore a mid-length brown skirt, button-down shirt, brown jacket, black motorcycle boots, and sunglasses. This isn't the first time he's embraced his feminine side. In 1999, Pitt showed off his muscles in sequined and patterned dresses for Rolling Stone. In 2004, he challenged the stigma that skirts are solely for women while promoting his movie "Troy." "Men will be wearing skirts by next summer. That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then," he claimed, per Vogue.

On Twitter, fans praised the actor's eye-catching attire. One user remarked, "Brad Pitt wore skirts as early as 1999 and it's always been so cool." Someone replied, "'No eff's givin' is my favorite Brad Pitt aesthetic you know there were stylists all around him wanting to iron that d*** shirt and he's just like 'Nah, it's fine.'"Another person wrote, "Brad Pitt out there normalizing men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad." And those against the offbeat look? Of course, fans had something to say. "The number of people losing their d*** minds because Brad Pitt wore a skirt to a premiere & saying they no longer respect him probably don't remember the 90s," one person struck back.