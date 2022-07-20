Fans Can't Get Over Brad Pitt's Latest Major Fashion Statement
Lately, Brad Pitt has been booked and busy. The Hollywood star has also been killing it in the fashion department, bringing a distinctive sense of style at promotional events for his upcoming action film "Bullet Train," which also stars Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, and Bad Bunny, per IMDb. According to Collider, the film is coming to theaters on August 5. As fans eagerly wait for the release, people are applauding Pitt's latest looks on social media. Recently, Pitt kept the vibes laid-back with an informal coral suit and T-shirt in Paris, per People. One fan account on Twitter called the look "fresh."
Over the years, Pitt has become iconic for his versatile and awe-inspiring wardrobe. From his vintage relaxed white T-shirt look to sleek, black head-to-toe ensembles, the "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood" star has consistently demanded attention for his unparalleled fashion sense.
Pitt's current clothing choices are no exception. But lately, the star has opted to shake up style norms in a refreshing way, to the excitement of many fans. Let's take a look at his most recent fashion statement.
Brad Pitt turned heads with his brown skirt
On July 19, Brad Pitt strutted down the Berlin red carpet in style for "Bullet Train," per People. The A-list actor wore a mid-length brown skirt, button-down shirt, brown jacket, black motorcycle boots, and sunglasses. This isn't the first time he's embraced his feminine side. In 1999, Pitt showed off his muscles in sequined and patterned dresses for Rolling Stone. In 2004, he challenged the stigma that skirts are solely for women while promoting his movie "Troy." "Men will be wearing skirts by next summer. That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then," he claimed, per Vogue.
On Twitter, fans praised the actor's eye-catching attire. One user remarked, "Brad Pitt wore skirts as early as 1999 and it's always been so cool." Someone replied, "'No eff's givin' is my favorite Brad Pitt aesthetic you know there were stylists all around him wanting to iron that d*** shirt and he's just like 'Nah, it's fine.'"Another person wrote, "Brad Pitt out there normalizing men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad." And those against the offbeat look? Of course, fans had something to say. "The number of people losing their d*** minds because Brad Pitt wore a skirt to a premiere & saying they no longer respect him probably don't remember the 90s," one person struck back.