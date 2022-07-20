How Camila Cabello Is Making The Best Of Her Diagnosis

Celebrities often seem immune to the day-to-day problems that "normal" people face. Just recently, the Daily Mail reported on Kylie Jenner's decision to take a 12-minute trip in her private jet, in order to avoid the hassle of a 39-minute car ride. With headlines like that, it can be easy to feel like the rich and powerful are their own species.

Even the biggest A-listers can't avoid health problems, however. Celebrities who are struggling personally often use their platforms to spread awareness and hope. Billie Eilish, for example, recently opened up to David Letterman about living with Tourette's syndrome. And following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we've only gained further proof that celebrities are just like us. When CNN announced in early March 2020 that Tom Hanks had contracted the virus, it was a wake-up call for many.

Although many have resumed pre-pandemic activities, high-profile cases of the illness continue to remind us that the battle wages on. Camila Cabello is the latest to share that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 ... but she's taking it in stride.