Miranda Lambert's Latest Snap With Husband Reveals The True State Of Their Relationship

One thing is for sure — Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are among country music's cutest couples. Lambert split with country crooner Blake Shelton in 2015 and three years later, the "Gunpowder & Lead" singer found love again with New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin. At the time, Lambert was touring with the Pistol Annies. The songstress described how the couple met in an interview with The New York Times. "Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did "Good Morning America." My husband was doing security there for the show," she told the outlet. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me." The rest, as they say, is history.

In 2019, McLoughlin and Lambert tied the knot in a surprise ceremony. Lambert happily announced the news to fans on social media with an adorable caption and a few sneaks from the wedding. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life," she gushed. "And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... Me."

Years later, the pair still prove that their romance is strong as ever as they regularly post about one another on Instagram. Lambert and McLoughlin packed on the PDA in a July post that has earned plenty of buzz.