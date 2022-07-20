Miranda Lambert's Latest Snap With Husband Reveals The True State Of Their Relationship
One thing is for sure — Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are among country music's cutest couples. Lambert split with country crooner Blake Shelton in 2015 and three years later, the "Gunpowder & Lead" singer found love again with New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin. At the time, Lambert was touring with the Pistol Annies. The songstress described how the couple met in an interview with The New York Times. "Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did "Good Morning America." My husband was doing security there for the show," she told the outlet. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me." The rest, as they say, is history.
In 2019, McLoughlin and Lambert tied the knot in a surprise ceremony. Lambert happily announced the news to fans on social media with an adorable caption and a few sneaks from the wedding. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life," she gushed. "And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... Me."
Years later, the pair still prove that their romance is strong as ever as they regularly post about one another on Instagram. Lambert and McLoughlin packed on the PDA in a July post that has earned plenty of buzz.
Miranda Lambert smooches Brendan McLoughlin is loved-up snap
Miranda Lambert's newest Instagram post has fans feeling all the feels. The country superstar took to Instagram on July 19 to share a series of images from a trip to Montana. In the first image in the deck, she packed on the PDA with her hubby, Brendan McLoughlin. The photo captured the lovebirds in the corner of the frame as they posed outdoors. The two locked lips as McLoughlin wrapped his arm around Lambert's neck, and she grabbed his face with one hand.
The remaining few photos included other shots from their trip, and one thing is for sure —they appeared to have a blast. "Meet me in Montana forever," Lambert wrote in the caption. "Thanks to Gwennie's family for the great hang and high note to end on. What an amazing trip. ( thanks to @jed_i_night for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou)," she wrote, adding that it was the "best summer ever." Fans seemed to go crazy for the loved-up snaps and made sure to comment on the upload. "You two are adorable. So happy for both of you," one fan commented. "Super cute," another social media user added.
McLoughlin also shared a few shots from the trip on his Instagram feed, confirming that he also had a good time. "The rivers were cold, and the views were pristine. Montana was everything I expected and more," he wrote. "Till next time." What a fun (and romantic) adventure!