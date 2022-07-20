Shania Twain Compares Her Husband's Affair To Another Personal Tragedy

Canadian country superstar Shania Twain is behind some of the more enduring romantic ballads of the past 25 years, including "You're Still The One," "From This Moment On," and "You've Got A Way." But her personal love life has been thrown into flux several times. Many of her chart-topping hits were co-written with her ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, who has written for and produced another Canadian music legend, Bryan Adams (per The Guardian). Together, the pair was married for 14 years, and it seemed like, man, he made her feel like a happy woman. But in 2008, Twain's song "(If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here!" became the course of their marriage.

She discovered that Lange was carrying on an extramarital affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiebaud, which ultimately ended their marriage. But life found a way to surprise the "That Don't Impress Me Much" crooner when Thiebaud's equally heartbroken husband, Frederic, became a close friend of Twain's. They quickly fell in love and married in 2011, and have lived together in his native Switzerland ever since. "I fell in love, I can't believe it because I didn't ever want to know love again," she told ABC's "Nightline" in 2011. "I've always believed in love. I temporarily lost my hope in love, and it was temporary thank goodness."

Now in a new Netflix documentary, the Canadian living legend is revealing just how much Lange's affair devastated her, comparing it to a fatal family tragedy from her early years in Timmins, Ontario.