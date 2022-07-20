Linda Evangelista Is Finally Getting Some Closure In Her CoolScultping Drama

Supermodel Linda Evangelista may be cashing in on a whole lot of money; however, it will never be enough for the mental and physical trauma she endured due to a botched surgery. According to Rolling Stone, back in 2015, Evangelista underwent a non-invasive procedure known as CoolSculpting, which essentially freezes and gets rid of fat cells. The Canadian fashion model reportedly went through a total of seven treatments. But instead of getting the results she was promised, she allegedly ended up "brutally disfigured" and developed a serious health condition, known as Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, in the process.

According to the National Library of Medicine, it is an uncommon side effect that leaves patients with "painless, firm, and well-demarcated tissue masses in the treatment areas." And, for Evangelista, being diagnosed with Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia completely changed her life. "PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing," the beauty icon shared on Instagram in September 2021. "In the process, I have become a recluse."

Just days after she opened up about her story on social media, Evangelista slammed Zeltiq Aesthetics with a whopping $50 million lawsuit claiming she has been emotionally scarred and has lost a lot of income as a direct result from her failed surgery, according to CNN. While it's been nearly a year since the model spoke out about her horrifying experience, she is now finally beginning to get some justice.