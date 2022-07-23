Everything We Know About Season 2 Of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Celebrities, start your engines! "Secret Celebrity Drag Race" is officially returning to bless our TVs for a second glamorous season.

After over a decade of expanding the "RuPaul's Drag Race" empire into franchises around the world, executive producer RuPaul decided to create a different kind of competition show. The premise behind "Secret Celebrity Drag Race" is that drag mentors— returning "Drag Race" alumni— fully transform their assigned celebrities into drag queens. The star-studded cast then competes in a challenge, where the best-performing celebrity is chosen to win $100,000 for charity. "SCDR" premiered its first season in 2020, and the cast was full of both queer and ally icons; including singer/actor Hayley Kiyoko, pop singer Madison Beer, and comedian Loni Love.

Now, the all-star program is coming back for Season 2 and in a surprising rule change, one celebrity will be crowned America's Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar at the end of the season. "Honestly, ['SCDR'] was realer than 'Drag Race,'" said Season 1 drag mentor Trixie Mattel to HuffPost. "These celebrities are not performing. They are having authentic, transformative human experiences in front of us." So, what is in store for the illustrious second season?