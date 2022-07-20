Ice-T Reveals The Moment That Inspired Him To Give Up His Life Of Crime

Speaking on "The Today Show," Ice-T said he was still committing robberies when he was beginning to get famous for his rapping. He realized he needed to stop doing what he was doing when he was caught by some fans while in the middle of working on a stolen car. "And I'm back there ratcheting on it and all of a sudden all these kids ran out to me, and I'm like 'Okay, I'm busted,'" Ice-T recalled. "And all they wanted was autographs because they had already seen me on television and movies or something like that, and I'm still out there stealing."

Then, the rapper said, the kids' parents arrived. What was the suddenly famous rapper and career criminal to do? "And so I took pictures in front of this hot car. And then I called my boys and I was like, 'This car can't be here in the morning.' But that was the moment I'm like, 'This right here... I can't do it anymore.'"

It's not the first time Body Count frontman has opened up about his criminal past. He also reflected on his law-breaking days in his 2011 memoir, "Ice," according to NPR. "Who would ever have thought a kid from South Central who was in serious trouble would end up on television playing a cop?" he said.