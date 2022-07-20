Alicia Silverstone's Parenting Habit Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows
Parenting in the "traditional" way? As if! Taking to "The Ellen Fisher Podcast" this past week, Alicia Silverstone revealed her non-traditional parenting rules and explained why they work best for her and her son, Bear. But despite explaining the reason why, Silverstone's newest revelation didn't come without some backlash from fans.
This isn't the first time the "Clueless" actor has come under fire for her parenting of Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. Back in 2020, in an interview, Silverstone revealed that she and Bear took baths together among other activities amid the quarantine, per The New York Times. But Silverstone didn't stop there. Along with revealing she took baths with her son, she also revealed that Bear chooses to follow a vegan diet, like she does, and has never taken medicine before — though Silverstone's comments regarding medicine caused backlash over the importance and necessity of vaccinations, rather than just difference in parenting.
Yet, despite each controversy Silverstone faces over her alternative ways of parenting, she has taken it in stride and continues raising Bear in the way that she sees best — just like she is now, as her newest revelation has many fans talking.
Alicia Silverstone revealed she and her son, Bear, still sleep together
Nature versus nurture? According to Alicia Silverstone, why not do both? Opening up on the "The Ellen Fisher Podcast" this past week, Silverstone is facing backlash after revealing that she and her son, Bear, still sleep together.
While it may be unconventional, Silverstone explained that the decision to sleep with Bear, 11, is simply her choice to follow nature, and how nature would nurture a child. "If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals ... if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten," Silverstone said. "It's not ideal for the baby to be over there," which is why she and Bear sleep together.
After revealing that she and Bear continue to sleep together, the actor quickly added that she didn't "really care" what others think about her parenting style. Though at one time, her parenting decisions could've impacted more kids — as Silverstone revealed she wanted more children — it just didn't fall into place. That only puts her emphasis on raising Bear the best way she can, even if it is non-traditional. "I'm a natural mama, and I'm a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love," Silverstone added, clapping back at those criticizing her parenting — a style that is, to her, full of nature and love.