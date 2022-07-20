Alicia Silverstone's Parenting Habit Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

Parenting in the "traditional" way? As if! Taking to "The Ellen Fisher Podcast" this past week, Alicia Silverstone revealed her non-traditional parenting rules and explained why they work best for her and her son, Bear. But despite explaining the reason why, Silverstone's newest revelation didn't come without some backlash from fans.

This isn't the first time the "Clueless" actor has come under fire for her parenting of Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. Back in 2020, in an interview, Silverstone revealed that she and Bear took baths together among other activities amid the quarantine, per The New York Times. But Silverstone didn't stop there. Along with revealing she took baths with her son, she also revealed that Bear chooses to follow a vegan diet, like she does, and has never taken medicine before — though Silverstone's comments regarding medicine caused backlash over the importance and necessity of vaccinations, rather than just difference in parenting.

Yet, despite each controversy Silverstone faces over her alternative ways of parenting, she has taken it in stride and continues raising Bear in the way that she sees best — just like she is now, as her newest revelation has many fans talking.