The Tragic Death Of Charmed Actor Rebecca Balding

Rebecca Balding has died. The actor was 73 years old and passed away on July 18 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her beloved husband of more than four decades, James L. Conway, confirmed the sad news to People while opening up about their first meeting. Conway explained he was casting for "The Boogens" at the time, recalling, "We chatted, she read and when she left, I turned to the associate producer and said, 'I could marry that girl.' The first week of shooting we went out. That Saturday night, she proposed. And four weeks later, while still shooting, we got married. Of course, no one thought it would last. That was 41 years ago."

Balding's cousin, Caroline Williams, also confirmed the news. "My cousin, Rebecca Balding, has passed away in Salt Lake City. While we were not close in adulthood, she was a profound influence on my curiosity about show business and acting," she tweeted. "#TheBoogens was where she met her delightful husband @jameslconway. Mother, wife, actress. Did it all."

Balding enjoyed the kind of career most budding actors only dream of. She got her first big role back in 1976 in the TV series "The Bionic Women," per IMDb, and also popped up in "Soap" from 1978 to 1980, "Paradise," from 1989 to 1990, and two episodes of "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1997. One of her most notable roles though has to be playing Elise Rothman in "Charmed," alongside Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano.