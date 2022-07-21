The Tragic Death Of Charmed Actor Rebecca Balding
Rebecca Balding has died. The actor was 73 years old and passed away on July 18 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her beloved husband of more than four decades, James L. Conway, confirmed the sad news to People while opening up about their first meeting. Conway explained he was casting for "The Boogens" at the time, recalling, "We chatted, she read and when she left, I turned to the associate producer and said, 'I could marry that girl.' The first week of shooting we went out. That Saturday night, she proposed. And four weeks later, while still shooting, we got married. Of course, no one thought it would last. That was 41 years ago."
Balding's cousin, Caroline Williams, also confirmed the news. "My cousin, Rebecca Balding, has passed away in Salt Lake City. While we were not close in adulthood, she was a profound influence on my curiosity about show business and acting," she tweeted. "#TheBoogens was where she met her delightful husband @jameslconway. Mother, wife, actress. Did it all."
Balding enjoyed the kind of career most budding actors only dream of. She got her first big role back in 1976 in the TV series "The Bionic Women," per IMDb, and also popped up in "Soap" from 1978 to 1980, "Paradise," from 1989 to 1990, and two episodes of "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1997. One of her most notable roles though has to be playing Elise Rothman in "Charmed," alongside Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano.
Tributes to Rebecca Balding poured in
Social media was flooded with tributes to Rebecca Balding, with many sharing their own memories of the late actor. Alyssa Milano was one of the first to remember Balding publicly, sharing a snap to Instagram of them together in "Charmed" alongside the caption, "Rebecca Balding was not only a wonderful actress, she was such a good person. I loved every minute I got to spend with her on 'Charmed.' I have such fond memories of Rebecca and her husband, Jim, dancing at our wrap parties!" The actor also sent her condolences to Balding's family and friends, adding, "I feel so honored that our paths crossed in this lifetime."
Plenty of fans also referred to Balding's "Charmed" role, including one Twitter user who shared, "Not Aunt Jackie/Elise!! Lord this hurt my heart to hear about. RIP Rebecca Balding," while plenty of other fans were encouraged to share their favorite memories of her in the popular drama via fan accounts. Others, including Thomas Zurbuchen, tweeted tributes outside of the iconic role, writing, "I do not think I have ever met a more funny, naturally entertaining, interested and open-minded woman, despite her fame. I remember talking to her about all things NASA Science, but especially Mars and the beautiful Universe!"
According to People, Balding is survived by her husband, James L. Conway, their two daughters, Sarah and Kathleen, as well as her grandchildren.