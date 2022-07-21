Ricky Martin Just Scored A Major Win In Court Against His Nephew

Ricky Martin was recently accused of incest and domestic violence abuse by his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, according to TMZ, and if convicted of the charges, Martin would be facing up to 50 years in prison. Sanchez claimed that he and Martin were in a romantic relationship for seven months before he broke up with the singer. Once Sanchez allegedly ended things, he claimed Martin did not take the news well and kept trying to contact him, including showing up at his home unannounced.

Martin and his attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations and claimed that Sanchez was struggling with some deep mental health issues. Singer said, "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," according to New York Post.

This is the second lawsuit Martin is facing this month. At the top of July, his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker, sued the singer for $3 million of "unpaid commissions." Martin was set to testify against his nephew in court on July 21, but it appears things recently took an unexpected turn.