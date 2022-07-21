Ricky Martin Just Scored A Major Win In Court Against His Nephew
Ricky Martin was recently accused of incest and domestic violence abuse by his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, according to TMZ, and if convicted of the charges, Martin would be facing up to 50 years in prison. Sanchez claimed that he and Martin were in a romantic relationship for seven months before he broke up with the singer. Once Sanchez allegedly ended things, he claimed Martin did not take the news well and kept trying to contact him, including showing up at his home unannounced.
Martin and his attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations and claimed that Sanchez was struggling with some deep mental health issues. Singer said, "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," according to New York Post.
This is the second lawsuit Martin is facing this month. At the top of July, his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker, sued the singer for $3 million of "unpaid commissions." Martin was set to testify against his nephew in court on July 21, but it appears things recently took an unexpected turn.
Ricky Martin's nephew has dropped the charges
After denying having a romantic relationship with his nephew, Ricky Martin showed up to court via Zoom to deny the allegations. However, the singer's nephew withdrew his claims, according to TMZ, and dropped the charges after asking to dismiss the case.
His legal team told the outlet, "The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure." The team continued, "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them."
According to USA Today, the case has now been archived due to the accuser dropping the allegations voluntarily and no further action will be taken. As a result, the temporary restraining order against Martin was not extended by the judge, per NBC News.
The temporary restraining order was issued when Martin's nephew claimed he "feared for his safety." Now, the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer will continue his career as normal. He is currently on set filming for an Apple TV series, "Mrs. American Pie," which will also star Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig, per Deadline. This is a big move for Martin's acting career since he was last seen in the FX series, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace."