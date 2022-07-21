Lil Rel Howery Totally Roasted Tristan Thompson At The ESPYs

Kardashian fans and haters were stunned when it was recently announced that Khloé Kardashian is expecting another child, via surrogate, with Tristan Thompson. TMZ, who first broke the news, reported that the child's birth will be happening very soon — if it hasn't happened already.

Tristan Thompson has frequently made headlines for his infidelity. In 2019, it was alleged that he hooked up with Jordyn Woods, leading the model to share her side of the story on "Red Table Talk." Although Kardashian and Thompson eventually reconciled, December 2021 brought another blow. According to the Daily Mail, Thompson was having an affair with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, and the woman ended up pregnant with his child. According to Page Six, Kardashian and Thompson have not spoken since December beyond what is necessary for co-parting their 4-year-old daughter, True. Their second child was conceived in November, before the news broke.

With so many scandals under his belt, it's easy to forget that Thompson is a professional basketball player, and not just a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" plotline. However, he did recently receive recognition at the sports-based ESPY Awards ... just not for the reason you'd think.