Lil Rel Howery Totally Roasted Tristan Thompson At The ESPYs
Kardashian fans and haters were stunned when it was recently announced that Khloé Kardashian is expecting another child, via surrogate, with Tristan Thompson. TMZ, who first broke the news, reported that the child's birth will be happening very soon — if it hasn't happened already.
Tristan Thompson has frequently made headlines for his infidelity. In 2019, it was alleged that he hooked up with Jordyn Woods, leading the model to share her side of the story on "Red Table Talk." Although Kardashian and Thompson eventually reconciled, December 2021 brought another blow. According to the Daily Mail, Thompson was having an affair with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, and the woman ended up pregnant with his child. According to Page Six, Kardashian and Thompson have not spoken since December beyond what is necessary for co-parting their 4-year-old daughter, True. Their second child was conceived in November, before the news broke.
With so many scandals under his belt, it's easy to forget that Thompson is a professional basketball player, and not just a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" plotline. However, he did recently receive recognition at the sports-based ESPY Awards ... just not for the reason you'd think.
Lil Rel Howery alluded to Tristan Thompson's infidelity
According to ET, NBA player Stephen Curry took home two of the coveted 2022 ESPY Awards, on top of hosting the ceremony. However, he wasn't the only pro baller getting some attention. During a segment of the show, comedian Lil Rel Howery got on the mic to recognize some notable athletes in the audience. He prompted the crowd to applaud the summer and winter Olympians in attendance, and then specifically called out snowboarder Chloe Kim.
"I knew you were gonna be successful, you know why? You have two Kardashian names in your name," Howery told her. "The advice I'll give you ... watch out for them Tristans. That's all I gotta say." As the crowd reacted, the "Get Out" star added, "Yeah I said it! Y'all were thinking it!"
According to Page Six, the free-agent was not present at the awards ceremony. A few days prior, TMZ spotted him partying in Greece, surrounded by women.