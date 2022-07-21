The Reason Nikki Bella's Breakup With John Cena Was So Heartbreaking

Nikki Bella and John Cena were once the "it" couple of the WWE. As professional wrestlers, the athletes had known each other for quite some time before Cena asked her out in 2012. "I have to admit, we were friends for so many years, but then when you make it romantic, I couldn't even say a word to him," Bella said on "TribLive Radio" that year (via Sportskeeda). By November 2013, the two had moved in together — but not before Cena had Bella sign a lengthy contract, they disclosed in an episode of E!'s "Total Divas."

While Bella was initially skeptical, she understood his reasoning after he explained he was the main provider for many of his family members. "Not a lot of men nowadays would take care of their families. I think it's just amazing," Bella told him. Then, in April 2017, Cena got down on one knee in the ring at WrestleMania 33. Bella said "yes" before a cheering audience.

Their nuptials were set to take place on May 5, 2018, but Bella and Cena broke up just weeks before, according to Us Weekly. The two remained on friendly terms, with Bella often expressing gratitude to Cena. "Thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and truly helping me find my fearless side," Bella said when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, Us Weekly reported. Bella clearly still values her relationship with Cena — and she's now opening up about the heartbreaking way it ended.