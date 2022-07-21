Why Gwyneth Paltrow Wasn't A Fan Of Kissing Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a woman of many talents. Her performance in "Sliding Doors," "Shakespeare in Love," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and many more, were fan-favorites. The blonde beauty has made a name for herself in Hollywood, which also includes roles that were not at the top of Paltrow's list. However, her most notable roles may have been in the "Iron Man" and "Avengers" films.

Paltrow's on-screen counterpart in the Marvel films was none other than Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. "My relationship with Robert Downey Jr., was obviously forged through all the 'Iron Man' and 'Avengers' movies," Paltrow told People. "I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend," she added.

"Iron Man" and its sequels had a star-studded cast and made over $2.421 billion at the box office, per The Numbers. To the untrained eye, it appeared that the pair had chemistry that truly brought the characters' romance together for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, there were some on-set moments that may have been more cringe than steamy for the actors. "The Clean Plate" author revealed that she was not a fan of kissing Downey.