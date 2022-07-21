Farrah Abraham Lashes Out At Rumor She Went Clubbing With Her Daughter
Farrah Abraham is in the middle of controversy — again. In January, she was arrested in Hollywood after allegedly slapping one of the security guards at Grandmaster Records, per TMZ. Abraham was reportedly heavily intoxicated and asked to leave the establishment, but ignored the request. A citizen's arrest was made, but shortly after the star was taken into custody, she was released. According to Page Six, she was later charged with battery but pleaded not guilty in June.
The security guard who was attacked by Abraham, Megan Armstrong, did not fight back despite getting a black eye from the incident. In a since-deleted Instagram post (via Heavy), Armstrong wrote, "She refused to leave and decided to hit me ... This is all so embarrassing yet I have to stand up for myself, [but] not physically, by hitting her back because that would cause problems for me."
This was not the first time Abraham was arrested for violence. In 2018, she was arrested for hitting an employee at The Beverly Hills Hotel after she was asked to leave due to her belligerence, per TMZ. She was sentenced to 2 years probation and was ordered to complete an anger management course. Abraham was also banned from the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel as a result, according to TMZ. Just when things appeared to be calming down, she's now facing heat for reportedly going clubbing with her 13-year-old daughter.
Farrah Abraham denies partying with her underage daughter
Farrah Abraham was seen out and about with her daughter at an event on July 18 that social media users believed to be a club. However, the former "Teen Mom" star is denying that she took her daughter to an inappropriate venue. "It was an all-ages concert," Abraham told TMZ. The reality star explained that the show was at the Empire Control Room in Texas and that she attended as a chaperone because she wanted her daughter, Sophia, to be safe after the Astroworld tragedy last year. After her arrest in January, she has been working through a substance abuse program. "There was, like, no drinking," Abraham added of the concert. "There's just water. And it was such a fun time."
At the time of the event, Social media users responded to Farrah's Instagram stories. "That's mother of the year right there," one person snarked, per The U.S. Sun. Although users claimed the club was 18+ in the comments, the former reality star has denied the rumor.
Abraham often shares her daughter and their adventures on Instagram. Recently, she celebrated her 31st birthday and dedicated her accompanying Instagram post to her daughter. "To my 31st, The one I've been waiting for... she's here✨ sobriety, healed & blessed , the best gift in the entire world 🌎 ❤️@sophialabraham," the "Teen Mom" alum wrote. Sophia Abraham has nearly 1 million followers and a fanbase of her own on Instagram.