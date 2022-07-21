Farrah Abraham Lashes Out At Rumor She Went Clubbing With Her Daughter

Farrah Abraham is in the middle of controversy — again. In January, she was arrested in Hollywood after allegedly slapping one of the security guards at Grandmaster Records, per TMZ. Abraham was reportedly heavily intoxicated and asked to leave the establishment, but ignored the request. A citizen's arrest was made, but shortly after the star was taken into custody, she was released. According to Page Six, she was later charged with battery but pleaded not guilty in June.

The security guard who was attacked by Abraham, Megan Armstrong, did not fight back despite getting a black eye from the incident. In a since-deleted Instagram post (via Heavy), Armstrong wrote, "She refused to leave and decided to hit me ... This is all so embarrassing yet I have to stand up for myself, [but] not physically, by hitting her back because that would cause problems for me."

This was not the first time Abraham was arrested for violence. In 2018, she was arrested for hitting an employee at The Beverly Hills Hotel after she was asked to leave due to her belligerence, per TMZ. She was sentenced to 2 years probation and was ordered to complete an anger management course. Abraham was also banned from the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel as a result, according to TMZ. Just when things appeared to be calming down, she's now facing heat for reportedly going clubbing with her 13-year-old daughter.