Why Kenya Moore Is Slamming Marlo Hampton Amid Scary Home Invasion
Kenya Moore is lashing out at her "Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star, Marlo Hampton, and is seemingly furious. Hampton — who first appeared on the show as a friend of NeNe Leakes – joined the series as a full-time cast member for Season 14. Moore, meanwhile, has been a regular fixture on the Atlanta-based reality spinoff since 2012. The former Miss USA pageant queen has become known for her shady remarks. However, she recently explained that she is over being made to look like an antagonist.
"I think that I got pegged into this villain role and now it's like, girl, just let someone else have that baton," Moore told ET. "I will still tell a b***h off, but I do it with such dignity and grace." And it seems Moore is making do on her promise — to still speak her mind, that is. After her castmate, Hampton, was involved in a serious incident, Moore slammed off on the housewife and did not mince words.
Kenya slammed Marlo for not revealing the home invasion to the cast
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Marlo Hampton was involved in a frightening home invasion on July 1, according to WSB-TV. During the interview with the outlet, the reality star revealed that she was home with her nephews when they were startled by the commotion. "When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream — and I knew that scream was a scream of fear — my heart dropped," she said on July 20. Hampton and her family were unharmed in the incident, as she was able to escape to a panic room. However, police have since discovered that the incident was tied to a string of attacks by alleged gang members.
Following news of the invasion, Kenya Moore blasted Hampton for not disclosing the details of the attack to her cast members. "Happy no one was hurt," Moore tweeted. "But she took the time to withhold information from the cast that could possibly help keep us safe, but was happy to release details in interviews." Hampton has not yet responded to Moore's comment, but she appears to be doing fine following the scary attack, as she has been very active on social media.