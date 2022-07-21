Why Kenya Moore Is Slamming Marlo Hampton Amid Scary Home Invasion

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Marlo Hampton was involved in a frightening home invasion on July 1, according to WSB-TV. During the interview with the outlet, the reality star revealed that she was home with her nephews when they were startled by the commotion. "When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream — and I knew that scream was a scream of fear — my heart dropped," she said on July 20. Hampton and her family were unharmed in the incident, as she was able to escape to a panic room. However, police have since discovered that the incident was tied to a string of attacks by alleged gang members.

Following news of the invasion, Kenya Moore blasted Hampton for not disclosing the details of the attack to her cast members. "Happy no one was hurt," Moore tweeted. "But she took the time to withhold information from the cast that could possibly help keep us safe, but was happy to release details in interviews." Hampton has not yet responded to Moore's comment, but she appears to be doing fine following the scary attack, as she has been very active on social media.